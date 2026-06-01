4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup

Every World Cup creates a star nobody saw coming. Colombia's James Rodriguez dazzled at the 2014 tournament in Brazil with his spectacular goals that ushered a move to Real Madrid. And after helping Argentina lift the trophy at Qatar 2022, Enzo Fernández parlayed a £106 million record move to Chelsea in January 2023.

Someone is going to surprise us all again this summer. Here are four names to circle before the tournament starts.

Deniz Undav, Germany

(Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images)

Age: 29

Position: Striker

Club: VfB Stuttgart (German Bundesliga)

The conversation around Germany begins and ends with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. Understandable, they possess that otherworldly ability. But quietly sitting behind them is a striker who just posted 19 goals and six assists in 28 Bundesliga appearances — making him one of the league's most efficient strikers. He then scored twice against Finland days before the squad flew out.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann trusts him. Germany will have games where it needs to break something open off the bench. Undav has been waiting his entire career for exactly that moment to break out of the shadows on the international scene and become one of the main men to lead the squad.

Esmir Bajraktarević, Bosnia and Herzegovina

(Photo by Samir Jordamovic/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Age: 21

Position: Winger

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Dutch Eredivisie)

Born in Appleton, Wisconsin. Raised in a Bosnian household. Came up through the New England Revolution. Switched his international allegiance from the United States to Bosnia — and then stepped up and converted the decisive penalty to knock Italy out of its third consecutive World Cup.

He's only 21 and plays at PSV. He's a left-footed inverted winger who takes people on and creates. Bosnia is in a group with Canada, Switzerland and Qatar — a realistic path to the knockouts. Opposing sides haven't studied him properly yet, and most fans can't pronounce his surname. Esmir's game speaks for itself though. He's one of those players who would stand out instantly on a futsal pitch. He glides effortlessly with the ball. He has that mesmerizing technique when taking on his defender.

Goal and assist production hasn't materialized yet at the domestic level, but he's still young and inexperienced. The personality he showed in the World Cup playoffs against Italy is a telltale sign of his personality and confidence — shining in the biggest moment of his career.

Antonio Nusa, Norway

(Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Age: 21

Position: Winger

Club: RB Leipzig (German Bundesliga)

Everything in this Norway squad orbits Erling Haaland. Every defensive structure collapses inward the moment the hulking blonde receives the ball in dangerous areas. That's precisely why Nusa, the 21-year-old right back/winger, is so dangerous. The space exists thanks to the black hole that swallows up defenders in the shape of Haaland. Nusa will make the most of his one-on-one opportunities. He's a direct, quick and tricky winger who plays with loads of swagger.

Manager Ståle Solbakken's predicted lineup has him starting. Norway went eight wins from eight in qualifying. This team isn't just here to make up the numbers, and Nusa might be one of the main reasons it makes a deep run in the tournament.

Nico Paz, Argentina

(Photo by Cristina Sille/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Age: 21

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Como 1907 (Italian Serie A)

Argentina arrives as the defending champion with a familiar question hanging over everything: What happens when Messi can't carry it anymore? The answer might be wearing the squad number right next to him. Paz is 21, plays for Como and just had the best season of any midfielder in Serie A by most accounts — 21 goals and assists across all competitions.

Paz has elite vision and an honest work rate off the ball, and he moves with a rare elegance. He's not expected to start for Argentina, and that's fine. Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni will use Paz as an impact substitute. My hunch is he'll make the most of his first few minutes and turn them into a start at some point in this tournament.