Pulisic Ends Scoring Drought, Balogun Scores To Lift USA Over Senegal

Christian Pulisic has ended his goal drought, and at the perfect time for him and the United States men's national team.

Pulisic, who hasn't scored this calendar year, finally found the back of the net during the United States' friendly against Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday. It marked Pulisic's first goal for the U.S. since November 2024 and his first goal overall since December.

Pulisic was involved in both of the United States first-half goals. Striker Ricardo Pepi got the ball on the left wing and spotted Pulisic darting forward. Pepi made the pass, and Pulisic played a low cross near the top of the six-yard box, where full-back Sergino Dest tapped it in.

Moments later, Pepi picked up the ball on the right wing, and there Pulisic was again, making a driving run forward through the middle of the pitch. Pepi played a perfect pass into the path of Pulisic, who went around Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw to slot home the Americans’ second goal.

Pepi got the start up top over Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, who was the presumptive starter in the middle of the Americans' attack heading into the tournament.

Sadio Mane cut the lead in half just before halftime, similar to the match against Belgium, the United States conceded before the break, halting momentum.

Second Half Changes

Pochettino made ten substitutions at the break, leaving midfielder Sebastian Berhalter as the lone American to keep his place on the pitch from the first half.

Among those set to enter was Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady, ready for his USA debut—provided he could actually find his kit.

Brady was left waiting on the sideline without his jersey until fellow keeper Matt Freese sprinted across the field to retrieve it from the equipment manager, allowing the 22-year-old to finally sub into the match.

The full lineup after the break consisted of. Brady, Miles Robinson, Auston Trusty, Joe Scally, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter, Max Arfsten, Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun, Malik Tillman, and Cristian Roldan.

Balogun Scores The Winner

Despite Senegal's striking again to level the score, the heavily rotated American side responded well.

After the hour mark, former Juventus teammates Weston McKennie and Tim Weah linked up beautifully in a buildup down the right wing to find Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

It proved to be a chaotic but productive half for Balogun. After twice being involved in second-half plays where the ball ended up in the net but didn't count, the striker finally got his reward.

In the 63rd minute, Balogun buried a clinical finish to put the U.S. up 3-2, proving that the third time is indeed the charm.

Alejandro Zendejas entered as the USA's 11th and final sub, leaving Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson as the two attackers to not receive minutes Sunday.

USA was able to close out the second half and leave Charlotte with a promising win, while leaving some room for improvement.