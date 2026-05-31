USA Player Ratings vs. Senegal: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun Stand Out In Win

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) – It's clear who the standout players were on Sunday, when the USA beat Senegal 3-2. Christian Pulisic had an assist before ending his six-month scoring drought with a great finish.

Here's how I rate the key players from the Americans' first World Cup tune-up against Senegal.

Man of the match. Pulisic looked dangerous every time he touched the ball. He got the Americans on the board with a great assist for Dest before taking his goal really well by going around the goalkeeper.

Balogun was the USA's second-best player on the field after Pulisic. He looked a constant threat in the box and got his goal to reward his hard work. For me, he's the Americans' clear starting striker at the World Cup.

Folarin Balogun celebrates his second-half goal against Senegal. (David Jensen/USSF/Getty Images)

Dest made a great run for his goal to open the scoring and showed great energy in his role on the right wing. As I mentioned before, I really liked his partnership with Freeman. He'll provide quality and attacking flair for the Americans this summer.

Pepi worked hard and got his assist on Pulisic's goal. He was involved in both of the Americans' first-half goals and showed good movement in the process. He can still be cleaner in the box around the goal, though.

Freeman looked really comfortable on the right side of the defense next to Mark McKenzie, with whom I thought he had good chemistry. Also, importantly, he provided good balance and support for Sergiño Dest as he worked on the right wing.

Alex Freeman stood out in defense against Senegal.(Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Turner conceded the goal but was otherwise fine. Facing a one-on-one situation against a player like Sadio Mané, I wouldn't expect him to make that save.

Adams did his job during the first half – solid and reliable in midfield.

I thought McKenzie slotted in well in the middle of the back three in the first half. He played well alongside Freeman and passed well out of the back.

Tillman, who played the second half, had a goal that was called out for a foul by Balogun in the box. He also won possession and would have had an assist early in the half if Balogun wasn't offside.

Solid performance in the second half from Trusty.

McKennie played the second half of this one. He'll be an impact player and starter for this team come the World Cup. They're getting him ready for the tournament here.

You can see Reyna's quality on the pitch, but there's also clearly more to be unlocked. He started next to Pepi and Pulisic in attack.

Gio Reyna made his first start of 2026 for club or country against Senegal. (John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

You know what you're going to get from Tim Ream, who played the first 45 minutes.

Weah will play a role this summer on the wing for the Americans. He gives them a different threat in attack with his pace.

Scally played at right back in the second half.

Berhalter filled in for Weston McKennie in midfield and was fine, playing the most minutes of any American on Sunday.

Sebastian Berhalter (center) played more minutes than any other USA player on Sunday. (John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

Robinson gave the ball away, leading to Mané's first goal. The chemistry between him and Pulisic on the left will be important for this team moving forward.

Roldan played the second half and will provide depth in midfield this summer.

Arfsten came in at halftime in place of Robinson and will be the backup left back this summer.

Robinson played the second half next to Trusty in defense. He did well after his mistake on Senegal's second goal.

Brady played the second half, while Matt Freese, who is competing with Turner for the starting spot, did not see the field.

Zendejas only played 14 minutes on Sunday, so his grade is incomplete.