FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries??
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries??

Published Jun. 2, 2026 9:21 a.m. ET

A quick glance at the oddsboard shows that some of the sport's most popular players are expected to lead their respective teams in scoring in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

From Lionel Messi for Argentina to Christian Pulisic for Team USA, oddsmakers are expecting the stars to shine brightly in this year's tournament.

So which players will end up leading their team in goals scored this summer?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 2.

 

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Canada Top Team Goalscorer 

Jonathan David: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Cyle Larin: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Spain Top Team Goalscorer 

Mikel Oyarzabal: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Lamine Yamal: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

USA Top Team Goalscorer

Christian Pulisic: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Folarin Balogun: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

What To Know: When the Americans last suited up for the World Cup, three different players scored goals for the team — and Christian Pulisic was one of them. Pulisic's lone goal last tournament came against Iran. The incredible score came in the 38th minute and ultimately, sent Team USA to the knockout round. 

 

Netherlands Top Team Goalscorer

Cody Gakpo: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Donyell Malen: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

France Top Team Goalscorer

Kylian Mbappé: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
Ousmane Dembélé: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Argentina Top Team Goalscorer

Lionel Messi: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Lautaro Martínez: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

What To Know: Over the course of 26 World Cup matches, Messi has scored 13 goals. In fact, he's the all-time leading goalscorer for Argentina. In the 2022 World Cup, he had seven goals in seven games.

 

Mexico Top Team Goalscorer

Raul Jimenez: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Santiago Gimenez: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Brazil Top Team Goalscorer

Vini Jr.: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Raphinha: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

England Top Team Goalscorer

Harry Kane: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Bukayo Saka: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

What To Know: Harry Kane, undoubtedly, is a goal getter. In his two World Cup appearances, the striker has eight goals total. While he only scored twice during the 2022 tournament, back in 2018, The HurriKane racked up six goals for England, shepherding the team to a fourth-place finish.

 

Germany Top Team Goalscorer

Kai Havertz: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Florian Wirtz: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Portugal Top Team Goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Bruno Fernandes: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

What To Know: Like England's Harry Kane, Ronaldo has eight goals under his belt in World Cup games. His first was back in 2006 when he scored against Iran. His most recent came in 2022, scoring a single goal in Portugal's group-stage match against Ghana.

 
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