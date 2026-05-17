USA’s Chris Richards, Brenden Aaronson Deal With Injuries Ahead of World Cup

United States men's national team center back Chris Richards finished Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday with a left ankle issue after a 77th-minute collision with Igor Thiago.

Richards, who came on as a substitute in the 61st, finished the game but was seen being helped down the tunnel afterward and didn't appear to be wearing his left boot.

Fortunately, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner's timeline suggests the defender will avoid a lengthy layoff.

"He twisted his ankle," Glasner explained. "I think he got Thiago landing on his ankle and then it twisted. It's quite swollen, so we have to assess it further, but hopefully he can return in the midweek."

Given his stellar form in recent seasons, an extended absence for the 26-year-old would have been a devastating blow for both club and country.

Crystal Palace faces Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final on May 27. Richards has also been considered a key starter for Mauricio Pochettino’s lineup heading into USA's World Cup opener against Paraguay on June 12.

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson reacts after incurring an injury during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday May 17, 2026. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

In another development that will worry U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, American forward Brenden Aaronson went off with an apparent left knee injury while playing for Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday in a potential concern for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.

Aaronson dropped to the ground, rolled down his sock and held his knee before receiving treatment from club doctors. He walked off the field gingerly to be replaced in the 59th minute of the match against Brighton.

Aaronson, who was on the 2022 World Cup roster, is fighting to be make the squad that will be named on May 26.

The Americans will begin training the following day in Fayetteville, Georgia.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.