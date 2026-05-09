5 Heavyweights Who Can Actually Win The 2026 World Cup

Every four years, the world stops. Offices empty. Bars fill up at 9 a.m. Nations hold their breath over a piece of leather and 22 men.

Every team will dare to dream in the spirit of the tournament, but there are only a select few teams that have a realistic shot of going all the way in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With a historic 48 teams competing across Canada, Mexico and the United States for one trophy, the competition is as heated as ever.

Here are the five sides who actually have a shot at winning it all:

France: The Absolute Favorites

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France is the undeniable juggernaut going into the 2026 World Cup. Its manager, Didier Deschamps, is often labeled as pragmatic (which is just a polite word for boring), but heading into 2026, he refined this team into a terrifying tactical machine. France's game plan is simple: Invite pressure, then punish you for it. The moment an opponent steps too high, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise — who could finish this club season with a staggering 50-plus goal contributions — are already gone. Those three will pose all sorts of nightmares for opposing defenses.

There's no weakness in this French team. Its squad depth is so elite that you could make a legitimate case for its "B" team making a deep run in this competition. In a historic 48-team World Cup, Les Bleus' ability to rotate without dropping quality is their most underrated advantage. They are the absolute favorites for good reason.

Spain: Death By A Thousand Passes

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This isn't your grandfather's tiki-taka. Spain still holds possession better than anyone on the planet, but Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have given this team something previous generations lacked: genuine verticality. They can still lull you into a slow death through patient build-up, but now they have the pace and technical ability on the flanks to give them a different dimension when they attack. It's worth noting that Yamal's fitness will be a major talking point heading into the tournament. His hamstring tear will keep him out for the rest of the La Liga season, but he's undergoing conservative treatment to ensure he's fit for the start of the World Cup.

In the center of the park, Pedri connects everything. With his vision, passing ability and progressive carries, perhaps no one in that Spanish midfield is more important. Behind him, former Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will remain the calm presence in the holding midfield position. Rodri's form has also been in question since he recently returned from injury at Manchester City.

Argentina: Playing With House Money

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Usually there's a hangover after a team wins the World Cup. Argentina didn't get the memo.

This is almost certainly Lionel Messi's final World Cup, and that alone gives Argentina a weight no other team carries into this tournament. But Lionel Scaloni's side isn't built around just Messi. It's a hard, well-drilled unit that knows how to suffer, how to counter and, most importantly, how to win ugly. With Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister entering their prime, the engine room behind Messi is more than capable of carrying the load. Argentina isn't just playing for a trophy. It's playing for history.

Brazil: The Sleeping Giant Wakes Up

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For years, Brazil's World Cup campaigns followed the same heartbreaking script: breathtaking attack, fragile defense, early exit, national mourning.

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival changes that script. The legendary Italian manager brings the kind of calm, experienced hand that a squad this talented has desperately needed. He's a great man-manager who won't have any trouble getting the best out of the explosive duo of Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha.

More importantly, Ancelotti has finally given Brazil a defensive spine worth believing in. With Arsenal's Gabriel and Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos anchoring the back line, this is arguably the most defensively sound Brazilian side in a generation. That defensive security is what finally lets the attack off the leash.

A lot of drama will surround Neymar and whether he makes the final cut. His former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi has even weighed in on the issue, saying Neymar absolutely must be part of the Brazilian squad.

England: Is It Finally Coming Home?

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The Southgate years are over. Gone is the cautious, safety-first approach that defined his tenure. In its place, Thomas Tuchel arrived with high demands and the expectation that this squad actually plays to its ability and lifts a trophy in a major tournament.

Tuchel's system prioritizes control through the middle via Declan Rice's cerebral play. From there, the idea is to find the talent of Jude Bellingham in the half spaces where he thrives. Then there's striker Harry Kane, who is having one of the most remarkable individual seasons in the history of European football. With more than 55 goals and assists for Bayern Munich at this point, no striker is arriving at this World Cup in better form.

For a country that has been waiting 60 years, the window has rarely looked this open. Is it finally coming home?!