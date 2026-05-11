Neymar Included In Brazil's Preliminary 2026 World Cup Roster

For months, one of the biggest questions leading up to the 2026 World Cup hasn't been whether Brazil is a contender to lift the trophy for the sixth time or not, but whether one of the nation’s most iconic players will even be on the roster.

On Monday, the answer became a little more clear.

Carlo Ancelotti officially named Neymar to Brazil’s 55-man preliminary roster for the World Cup, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After nearly three years away from the Seleção following a knee injury against Uruguay in 2023, the No. 10 is officially back in the mix.

The inclusion comes as a surprise to some, given Ancelotti’s recent stance on player fitness.

Earlier this year, Ancelotti held firm after he said only players at 100% physical capacity would be part of the roster.

When Neymar’s name was omitted from the March friendlies against France and Croatia, many feared the sun had set on his international career, but Ancelotti went on to explain his decision.

"If he can reach the next World Cup at 100 percent, he can be at the World Cup. Why is he not on this list now? Because he is not 100%," Ancelotti said afterward, leaving the door open for a return.

Shortly after missing out on the March friendlies, the forward underwent an intensive recovery process, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy to accelerate tissue repair.

Back at Santos, Neymar has racked up nine goal contributions in 13 matches since returning to his childhood club.

While the inclusion in Brazil’s 55-man pool is a big step towards a return for the biggest stage, the job still isn't done. Ancelotti now faces the unenviable task of cutting that list down to a final 26-man squad.

For Neymar, he has proven he can still play, now he has to prove to Ancelotti that he can help lead Brazil back to glory.