‘He Is Not 100%’: Ancelotti Defends Decision To Leave Neymar off of Brazil Squad

Carlo Ancelotti has omitted Neymar from his latest Brazil squad for the upcoming high-profile friendlies against France and Croatia.

Despite the Santos forward returning to domestic football at the weekend after a lengthy injury, the Italian tactician believes the 34-year-old superstar is not yet at the physical level required to represent the national team.

Fitness issues ruin immediate return

Ancelotti will not include the forward in the squad for the upcoming clashes on March 26 and 31. This selection represents the final experimental window for the Selecao before the definitive list for the 2026 World Cup is announced. Speaking on the decision, the manager explained: "Neymar can be at the World Cup too. If he can reach the next World Cup at 100 percent, he can be at the World Cup. Why is he not on this list now? Because he is not 100%. We need players at 100% right now. But as I said, for the final list, the conversation is different. Neymar has to keep working and playing, showing his qualities in a good physical condition."

Physical data prioritised over talent

While the attacker has shown flashes of brilliance since returning to action, technical ability alone is not enough to warrant a place in the current setup. The coaching staff is closely monitoring him but feels he has not reached his peak following a lengthy recovery from knee surgery. The former Real Madrid boss elaborated on his rationale in the wake of Neymar's 90-minute display against Corinthians at the weekend, saying: "It is a physical evaluation. It is not a technical evaluation. Neymar with the ball is very good. For the coaching staff, for me, he is not at 100% of his possibilities. He has to work to be at 100% of his possibilities. This is an opinion of mine and of the entire staff that sees and will see his games in the coming months."

Recent performances under scrutiny

His form in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A has been heavily scrutinised. After missing three matches due to knee surgery, he made his league return against Vasco da Gama, playing 90 minutes and scoring two goals in a 2-1 victory. Seeking to assess his fitness, the head coach travelled to watch the subsequent 2-2 draw with Mirassol, but the attacker was left out of the squad. He then captained his side again in the 1-1 draw against Corinthians. Watched by assistant coaches Mino Fulco and Francesco Mauri, his goal-scoring threat was minimal, though he did manage to provide the assist for his team's only goal.

Final countdown to the tournament

With preparations entering the home stretch, pressure is mounting on the talisman to prove he can still handle the rigours of elite international football. Following the March friendlies in Boston and Orlando, the South American giants will face Panama in Rio de Janeiro before a final warm-up against Egypt this June. The door remains open for the nation's all-time leading scorer, but the window of opportunity is closing fast.