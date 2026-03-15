Alisson To Stay At Liverpool: Brazil Goalkeeper Sees Option Reportedly Picked Up

Liverpool has reportedly triggered the 12-month option to extend Alisson's contract, ensuring the Brazilian remains on Merseyside for at least another season. The 33-year-old's previous terms were set to expire this summer, which would have made him one of the most high-profile free agents on the market. Instead, he is now under contract through to the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Anfield giants move to secure No. 1

The move, as reported by ESPN, comes at a crucial time for the Reds, who are looking to maintain a veteran core within the squad. Alisson has been a fundamental pillar of the club's success since arriving from Roma in 2018, winning both the Premier League and Champions League. By activating this clause, the club has ensured that one of the world's elite goalkeepers will not be walking away for nothing as Arne Slot continues to put his stamp on the team.

Warding off interest from Italy

The decision to extend Alisson's stay is also a strategic blow to several European heavyweights who had been monitoring his situation. Serie A giants Inter and Juventus have identified the Brazilian as a primary target to solve their respective goalkeeping dilemmas. With Giorgi Mamardashvili having already joined the ranks from Valencia last summer, there had been speculation that the Brazilian might be surplus to requirements.

However, the contract extension serves as a clear hands-off warning to those in Italy. While the arrival of Mamardashvili suggests a long-term succession plan is in place, Liverpool clearly value Alisson's experience and leadership. Protecting his market value also ensures that if a move were to happen in the future, the Reds would command a significant fee for a player who remains at the peak of his powers despite minor fitness niggles.

Slot provides fitness update for Spurs clash

While his future is reportedly secured, Alisson’s immediate availability remains a talking point. He missed the recent Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul due to a minor muscle issue. Slot has confirmed that while the keeper has been working with the medical staff, a final decision on his inclusion for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Tottenham has yet to be made.

Speaking to the media, Slot noted that the player has been with the rehab team and was hopeful he could join the main group. The head coach explained: "He’s been with the physios and with rehab until now. We are training today as you know, so let’s see if he can join the team session today. That is something I expect, but not 100 percent sure yet because I haven’t spoken to him or the medical staff this morning yet. I’m hopeful, I’m hopeful. But that’s not to say I’m 100 percent sure."

Driving for the 'maximum' in season run-in

The contract news provides a timely boost for a Liverpool side looking to find consistency in the final months of the season. Slot has challenged his squad to maintain their intensity regardless of individual contract situations or external transfer noise. The manager is adamant that the focus must remain on daily improvement to ensure a strong finish to the campaign.

Slot was clear about his expectations for the squad, stating: "What I want is that every single player gets the maximum out of every single training session and games we are playing from now until the end of the season. That is the aim for me and that should be the aim for the players because that's the only way to get the maximum out of what is there, what is in it for us. What that's exactly going to be, that's not always so easy to say in advance because sometimes you need a little bit of luck."