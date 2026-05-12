England
Arsenal's Ben White To Miss World Cup With England Due To MCL Injury
England

Arsenal's Ben White To Miss World Cup With England Due To MCL Injury

Published May. 12, 2026 4:51 p.m. ET

Arsenal defender Ben White is out of contention for the World Cup after sustaining medial ligament damage.

The Premier League leader confirmed the injury on Tuesday and said the England international would be out for the rest of the season.

"Our medical team are now managing Ben’s recovery and rehabilitation program," Arsenal said in a statement. It said the aim was for White to be ready for the start of its preseason preparations.

This means White will also miss the upcoming UEFA Champions League final against PSG.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Ben White of Arsenal is treated for an injury before being substitut during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

White was injured in the first half of Sunday's 1-0 win against West Ham.

He returned to the national team in March following a near four-year absence after walking out on the squad midway through the last World Cup. 

He played in friendly games against Uruguay and Japan and was in contention to be part of coach Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

White is one of a number of high-profile players to sustain injuries ahead of this year's tournament staged in June and July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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