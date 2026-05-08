Arsenal Handed Major Blow as Mikel Arteta Reveals Jurrien Timber Could Miss Rest of the Season

Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions have been hit by a significant setback with the news that Jurrien Timber may not feature again this season.

The Dutch defender has been out of action for nearly two months, and his recovery timeline has proven far more complex than the club initially anticipated.

A frustrating wait for the Dutchman

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Timber's "frustrating" injury has been more complicated than expected, and could see him miss the rest of Arsenal’s season. The versatile defender has been sidelined since March, when he was forced off during a clash against Everton, and his absence is beginning to loom large over the Gunners' run-in.

While the initial assessment suggested a minor issue, the situation has evolved into a long-term problem. Arteta suggested at the time that Timber would only be out for a matter of days, but with only four matches remaining this season he is still on the sidelines. The lack of progress has forced the coaching staff to reconsider his involvement in the final weeks of the campaign.

Arteta provides a grim fitness update

The Arsenal boss did not sugarcoat the situation when asked about the possibility of Timber returning before the final whistle of the season. The full-back has been ruled out of Arsenal's trip to West Ham on Sunday and Arteta is unsure whether Timber will play against this season.

The manager emphasised that the recovery process is now a race against time that Timber might not win. Explaining the uncertainty, Arteta said: "I don't know, there's still a fair bit to do. Everything needs to be so smooth and quick to play any minutes."

Defensive depth tested at the crucial moment

Timber, who joined Arsenal from Ajax in the summer of 2023, has been a pivotal figure this season, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions with a remarkable return of four goals and seven assists. However, he isn't the only concern for the north London side, as Mikel Merino has also been among those sidelined for weeks. The lack of available options in both the defensive line and the midfield is putting an increased strain on the core group of players who have carried the load throughout a gruelling season.

Looking ahead to the final stretch

As the Gunners prepare for their showdown with the Hammers, the focus remains on maintaining their grip at the top of the table. Arsenal currently lead the Premier League, holding a five-point advantage over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. As they chase their first league title since 2004, the news regarding Timber serves as a reminder of the thin margins separating success from failure. Arteta will need his remaining fit stars to step up and fill the void left by their injured teammates.