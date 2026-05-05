Tottenham's Conor Gallagher Says New Boss Roberto De Zerbi 'Has Been Brilliant'

Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher has opened up on the transformative impact Roberto De Zerbi has had at the club since taking the reins during a turbulent season.

The England international believes the Italian's unique approach has been the catalyst for their recent climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

De Zerbi brings personal touch

Spurs have claimed seven points from their first three games under the Italian coach, providing a significant boost to their Premier League survival hopes.

Following a crucial 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, midfielder Gallagher highlighted the manager's commitment to individual development as the driving force behind their improved form.

"The gaffer has been brilliant with us. He has brought the team together," the 26-year-old told reporters when discussing the atmosphere inside the dressing room.

"He is really worked on players individually with one-to-one meetings and one-to-one chats, trying to get that belief and confidence back in the players. He has done that with me and it has made a big difference. I know he has done that with a lot of the other lads."

Conor Gallagher Tottenham GFX (Getty/GOAL)

Rediscovering Chelsea form at Spurs

Ex-Chelsea player Gallagher, who joined Spurs from Atlético Madrid in January, netting his first goal for the club at Villa Park, revealed that De Zerbi has been using his past successes to motivate him.

The Italian tactician specifically referenced Gallagher's peak years in West London to remind the player of his inherent quality during these high-pressure months.

"He just reminds me of when I was at my best. He said that second season at Chelsea, when I had a really good season, he just reminded me of that player," Gallagher explained. "He wants me to be like that again and to not forget how good I can be."

Unity on the training pitch

The tactical shift has been just as important as the mental one, with Gallagher noting that De Zerbi's meticulous nature on the training ground has ensured the entire squad is pulling in the same direction.

Consecutive wins against Wolves and Aston Villa suggest that the message is finally being received loud and clear by a group that had looked disjointed earlier in the campaign.

Reflecting on the collective progress, Gallagher stated: "As a team as well, all the work he has done on the training pitch and the meeting rooms, it has been fantastic and everyone is on the same page."

Focus shifts to Leeds clash

Despite the optimism surrounding the recent results, Gallagher is under no illusions regarding the challenges that lie ahead.

Tottenham have managed to haul themselves out of the bottom three, but the gap remains narrow and the pressure remains high ahead of their next fixture against Leeds.

"There is a lot of work to do," the midfielder cautioned. "We are fully focused on the next game, hopefully do the same performance and another win."