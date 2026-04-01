2026 FIFA World Cup Ultimate Fanbase! First-Round Voting Continues

The world's best sporting event – the 2026 FIFA World Cup — is coming this summer, and it's going to be bigger and better than ever.

But which 48 fanbases will be the loudest? The most fun and the most passionate? Vote in our 2026 FIFA World Cup Ultimate Fanbase, sponsored by Lay's!

How It Works?

This bracket consists of all 48 qualified teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Those teams are separated into four quadrants consisting of three of the current World Cup groups in each:

- Region 1 has Groups A/B/C

- Region 2 has Groups D/E/F

- Region 3 has Groups G/H/I

- Region 4 has Groups J/K/L

Here's the kicker! The teams are then seeded by each of their combined social media followings – including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube. And some of these times have some big-time followings. We've given the top four seeds (Brazil, USA, France, and Argentina) byes in the bracket.

2026 FIFA World Cup Ultimate Fanbase Bracket: Alexi Lalas Reveals His Picks & How You Can Vote Now

How To Vote?

Easy! All voting takes place across the @FOXSoccer social accounts. So if you don't already follow FOX Soccer, do so now! You'll be able to vote on:

- Instagram

- Facebook

- YouTube

- X

Or check out the polls below. Vote on your platform of choice and it will count!

Voting will take place over the entire month of April with a winner announced on the last day of the month! The winners will get an official billboard touting your nation as the best FIFA 2026 World Cup fans in front of your team's training facility!

Today's Matchups: Region 4, Groups J/K/L – First Round

Vote for the matchups in the polls below!

Croatia Fans vs. Congo DR Fans: Who Ya Got?

You'll always know when the Croatia fans are in the stands with those amazing checkered kits, arguably some of the best in the world. And even though this is Congo DR's first World Cup since 1974, the team's fans are making waves with their singing and dancing. A great matchup!

Jordan Fans vs. Austria Fans: Who Ya Got?

Jordan is making its first ever World Cup appearance, so there is plenty of buzz among their fans about making a good first impression. The Austrians are among the best in Europe at coming out to support their squad. Can they spoil the debut party here?

Ghana Fans vs. Panama Fans: Who Ya Got?

It's always a good time with Ghana's fans in the stands or on the streets. The singing and the colors and attire make those who follow the Black Stars among the most fun World Cup fans. As for Panama? The Central American country will get great support for this edition of the tournament held in North America.

Algeria Fans vs. Uzbekistan Fans: Who Ya Got?

Algeria is among Africa's powerhouse soccer sides, so watch for plenty of green in the stands when they play. Uzbekistan is another debut World Cup side, so the fans of the White Wolves (best team nickname in the bracket?) are looking to make a splash.

Previous First-Round Results

In Region 1 (which includes Groups A/B/C):

- Switzerland fans def. Canada fans;

- Bosnia & Herzegovina fans def. Scotland fans;

- Czechia fans def. Qatar fans;

- South Africa fans def. Haiti fans.

Those four fanbases move onto the second round. Congrats!

In Region 2 (which includes Groups D/E/F):

- Japan fans def. Sweden fans;

- Paraguay fans def. Tunisia fans;

- Netherlands fans def. Ivory Coast fans;

- Australia fans def. Curaçao fans.

Those four fanbases move onto the second round. Congrats!

In Region 3 (which includes Groups G/H/I):

- Belgium fans def. Cape Verde fans;

- Uruguay fans def. New Zealand fans;

- Saudi Arabia fans def. Iraq fans;

- Norway fans def. Iran fans.

Those four fanbases move onto the second round. Congrats!

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in primetime across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).