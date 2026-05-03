Cole Palmer At Risk Of Losing World Cup Spot to Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White

Struggling to find his flow and still battling fitness issues at the end of an injury-plagued season, Cole Palmer will on Monday go head-to-head with the player who poses an existential threat to his World Cup dream in Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Chelsea talisman and the resurgent Nottingham Forest star form part of an intense fight for the No.10 shirt in Thomas Tuchel's England squad.

Struggling to find his flow and still battling fitness issues at the end of an injury-plagued season, Cole Palmer will on Monday go head to head with the player who poses an existential threat to his World Cup dream in Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Chelsea talisman and the resurgent Nottingham Forest star form part of an intense fight for the No.10 shirt in Thomas Tuchel's England squad.

Palmer and Gibbs-White will face off against each other at Stamford Bridge in polar opposite form; hampered by injuries, the former is still scratching around for the kind of world-class impact we all know he is capable of, while the latter is on fire as his goals propel Forest towards Premier League safety.

Gibbs-White is still believed to be an outsider in the quest to secure a seat on England's flight to North America this summer, but his exploits are becoming impossible to ignore and Palmer will be one of those he is causing to sweat profusely as the clock ticks down to Tuchel's squad announcement.

The Three Lions boss will undoubtedly be casting a keen eye over proceedings at Stamford Bridge and a tussle between two of his plentiful options for the No.10 role. Whoever comes out on top could well sway his thinking.

Struggle for form & fitness

Palmer's struggles this season have been well-documented.

Mainly the result of the debilitating chronic groin injury, pubalgia, that left him unable to make his trademark explosive movements and run with his usual cadence, even affecting his ability to shoot properly, Chelsea's talisman has often looked a shadow of his former self this season.

It looked as though he might be back to something like his best when he netted a hat-trick against Wolves in February, but along with so many of his teammates he seemed to suffer a crisis of confidence in the ensuing weeks amid the dire run of form that led to Liam Rosenior's sacking.

It's worth noting that, despite missing a significant chunk of the campaign, he has still hit double figures for goals across all competitions, including nine in the Premier League (albeit that includes five penalties) where he has played the equivalent of just 17 matches (1,606 minutes).

Nagging issues

It would be spring by the time that Palmer felt he was physically back to something like his peak, having also broken his toe in a freak accident in the winter. "I feel good, feel like I’ve turned a corner," he said in early April. "I can finally shoot again and do everything now, so just about kicking on and performing."

However, the attacker was sidelined again later that month with a hamstring problem that forced him to sit out the crucial trip to Brighton which resulted in the 3-0 defeat that ended Rosenior's brief tenure.

Palmer has so often been a big-game player for Chelsea, but he was only fit enough to make a 20-minute cameo off the bench in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Leeds last weekend.

So, having battled fitness issues right from the outset in 2025-26, the 23-year-old still isn't completely clear of his injury woes as the days tick down until Tuchel names his World Cup squad and, as it stands, his place on the plane is still far from guaranteed.

Tuchel's warning

The timing probably couldn't be worse for Palmer, who was sent a warning over his fitness by the England boss during the March international break. That was a result of his significant lack of involvement since the German tactician began work in earnest just over a year ago.

Palmer has earned just five caps since his vital goal in the Euro 2024 final - a moment that was expected to be a watershed in his international career - due to a string of ill-timed physical problems, making just one appearance under Tuchel before March in the form of a 65-minute outing against minnows Andorra.

That nagging groin issue kept him out of three England camps in the first half of this season, seeing him miss six games at a crucial juncture in the World Cup cycle.

In Palmer's absence, Morgan Rogers in particular has impressed, with the suggestion that the Aston Villa playmaker could even keep Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham - who's had his own fitness troubles - out of the starting lineup.

"Honestly, he has to show it because we have more evidence without him than with him so the pressure is on him," Tuchel said of Palmer during the last international window. "He had a difficult season but he has also had a difficult spell with the national team. He was only once available for us and when he was available, we decided to stick with the same squad so there is big competition for his best position, number 10."

Forest's man on fire

The other significant problem for Palmer is that Gibbs-White, his opposite number in Monday's clash with Forest is in the form of his life and seemingly primed to pounce on any opportunity to snatch a seat on board the plane to North America.

Gibbs-White has hit a purple patch just at the right time as the World Cup looms, putting huge pressure on the clutch of No.10s currently believed to be ahead of him in the manager's thinking.

The Forest talisman is the Premier League's joint top-scorer so far in 2026 with 10, thriving in a more advanced, free role under Vitor Pereira as those efforts contribute significantly to the Garibaldi's survival bid.

Seven of those goals have come since the start of March, and Gibbs-White also bagged the vital winner in the Europa League quarter-final tie with Portuguese giants Porto.

The midfielder capped his hot streak with a wonderfully-taken hat-trick in the rout of Burnley in April, before adding another strike and an assist in the thumping win over Sunderland last time out.

"He understands the game. He has the spirit," Pereira said recently. "When the team is struggling in the game, a lot of players could prefer to hide themselves, they do not want the ball. But Morgan wants the ball, he wants the responsibility. He wants to score goals, he wants to assist."

His form feels like a direct rebuttal to being overlooked by Tuchel, but surely he is right back in the picture for a World Cup call-up amid his heroics at the City Ground.

No guarantees

Before that snub a couple of months ago, Gibbs-White had been called upon by Tuchel three times in the past, although he is yet to start a game under the German - seeing just 65 minutes of action across four appearances. His last cap came in October 2025, as he was also left out of the November camp.

That followed reports last summer that Tuchel and his staff were not completely convinced by the 26-year-old. His temperament, ability to keep hold of the ball and suitability for the blistering heat that is expected to greet the squad in the United States are all believed to be reasons behind that stance.

The midfielder supposedly gets too frustrated when things go against him, gives the ball away too often and his ability to track back in the scorching conditions has also been called into question.

Gibbs-White will hope his sizzling form since the turn of the year has rendered those points moot. However, according to the

Telling signs

For what it's worth, it's clear Tuchel has been working to foster a strong working relationship with the Chelsea talisman, in an attempt to get the best out of a potentially key player with the World Cup fast approaching.

He has regularly been pictured in conversation with Palmer and with his arm around him in England training.

Asked about why that was in March, the Three Lions boss responded: "When I hug him, that means he is smiling; otherwise, he would not get a hug. He is in good spirits, he is open and he is communicating and is showing his quality. He is very engaged and these are very important steps to show the performance to be involved in the group and have connections within the group."

The implication is that Palmer may be guaranteed a seat on board the plane already, regardless of what form he's in. Tuchel has admitted in the past that he is acutely aware of the 23-year-old's unique ability.

"When he's fit and when he has rhythm and flow, he can decide matches on club level and, for sure, on international level," he said. "We know that."

Time is running out

Nevertheless, if there is any lingering doubt over Palmer's inclusion in the World Cup squad, now is the time to demonstrate exactly why he is deserving of his place.

Outshining Gibbs-White on Monday would go some way to doing that. In reality, though, both players could well find themselves in Tuchel's plans come the summer.

Out-of-sorts Phil Foden must be in serious danger of missing out as he continues to struggle for form and confidence at club level with Manchester City

The latest chapter in the battle to be England's No.10 in North America promises to be a fascinating one, as the likes of Palmer, Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, Bellingham and Morgan Rogers make their final pleas to the German tactician in the run-in.

It's about time the Chelsea man rediscovered his stride to stamp his ticket.