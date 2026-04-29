FIFA World Cup Trophy: 10 Facts About Soccer's Most Prestigious Prize

Forty-eight teams from across the globe are locked in with stars like Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé eyeing their second World Cup title this summer. Others like Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and England's Harry Kane are eyeing their first.

The prize in question, the World Cup trophy, is more fascinating than most fans think. And with only eight countries ever to win it – Brazil (five times), Germany (four), Italy (four), Argentina (three) France (two), Uruguay (two), Spain (once) and England (once) – its also one of the hardest ever to conquer.

Here are 10 facts about soccer's most prestigious prize that you may not know.

10. The trophy is made of 18-carat gold

(JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Paired with two layers of green malachite on the base, the trophy's total weight of 6,175 grams (about 13.6 pounds). While the inside of the trophy is hollow, it has incredible value based on gold content alone. The gold content equates to 4,927 grams (nearly 11 pounds) of pure gold – which would be around $550,000 as of April 2026. Of course, no one would dare sell one of sports' most sought-after trophies.

9. There have been two versions of the trophy

(Getty)

The trophy that we see today isn’t the original. The first commissioned was the Jules Rimet trophy (named after FIFA's first president), made of gold-plated sterling silver and consisted of a decagonal cup, supported by a winged figure representing Nike, the ancient Greek goddess of victory. After Brazil won its third title in 1970, the team kept that trophy, leading FIFA to commission what is now the "FIFA World Cup Trophy" that we now see. The version we now see was first lifted in 1974 by hosts West Germany.

8. The trophy was hidden in a shoebox

Throughout World War II, FIFA’s Vice President, Ottorino Barassi, secretly took out the trophy from one of Rome’s bank vaults. Why? To prevent it from falling into the wrong hands, or in their eyes, the hands of occupying forces. He then hid the trophy in a shoebox under his bed for the remainder of the war.

7. The trophy was stolen – TWICE!

Pickles the dog who found the missing World Cup in 1966. (Photo by Peter Stone/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

In 1966, the Jules Rimet trophy was lifted from an exhibition in London. Then, by a miracle from heaven, a dog named Pickles sniffed out a package wrapped in newspaper while on a walk with his owner. The trophy casually happened to be sitting there and Pickles became a hero to fans across the world. But it was again stolen in 1983 while displayed at the Brazilian Football Confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil then commissioned a replacement replica of the trophy, with only one section of the original ever officially recovered.

6. A fake trophy was bought for $400,000

After the 1966 theft, FIFA bought a replica of the trophy at an auction for $400,000. It later turned out to be a replica of the Jules Rimet trophy, made of cheaper materials. It was disproved in 2016 after scientists found that it contained tin and lead.

5. The real trophy stays in Switzerland

(Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The country that wins the whole tournament receives an entirely different trophy. For the main trophy itself, it stays put in the FIFA Museum, which is located in Zurich, Switzerland.

4. The trophy has an expiration date?

(Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images)

Because the trophy has each winner’s name on the gold-squared plaques, there is a physical limit to how many names can be on the trophy. After that, this trophy’s lifespan will be determined. The final slot will be filled in 2038, with FIFA not announcing if they will expand the base, or create an entirely new design.

3. The trophy was damaged by the Germany team

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

After their 2014 World Cup win, Germany partied in Berlin so hard that they managed to damage the trophy. Wolfgang Niersbach, the President of the German FA, admitted that a small piece of the trophy was chipped off. Luckily, it was the winner’s trophy, not the original that remains in Switzerland.

2. Handle with care! The trophy has a diplomatic status

(Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

The trophy is one of few objects in the world to have a diplomatic status. During travel, it is hand-inspected by agents to avoid rough handling or any potential structural damage.

1. The trophy has a ‘no-touch’ custom

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

There is an unofficial "curse" that players follow in which one should never touch the trophy before the final. However, the real rules are actually much stricter: only World Cup winners and heads of state can touch the authentic gold trophy with their bare hands. Everyone else is required to wear gloves.

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