FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions
Updated Jun. 13, 2025 2:02 p.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup brings together some of the best club soccer teams from around the globe. The 2025 edition will be held in the United States and promises to be a memorable tournament, jumping the number of teams involved from 7 to 32.
Check out the complete list of FIFA Club World Cup winners, runners-up, and more.
FIFA Club World Cup Winners
- 2023: Manchester City defeated Fluminense (4–0)
- 2022: Real Madrid defeated Al-Hilal (5–3)
- 2021: Chelsea defeated Palmeiras (2–1 after extra time)
- 2020: Bayern Munich defeated Tigres UANL (1–0)
- 2019: Liverpool defeated Flamengo (1–0 AET)
- 2018: Real Madrid defeated Al-Ain (4–1)
- 2017: Real Madrid defeated Gremio (1–0)
- 2016: Real Madrid defeated Kashima Antlers (4–2 AET)
- 2015: Barcelona defeated River Plate (3–0)
- 2014: Real Madrid defeated San Lorenzo (2–0)
- 2013: Bayern Munich defeated Raja Casablanca (2–0)
- 2012: Corinthians defeated Chelsea (1–0)
- 2011: Barcelona defeated Santos (4–0)
- 2010: Inter Milan defeated TP Mazembe (3–0)
- 2009: Barcelona defeated Estudiantes (2–1 AET)
- 2008: Manchester United defeated LDU Quito (1–0)
- 2007: AC Milan defeated Boca Juniors (4–2)
- 2006: Internacional defeated Barcelona (1–0)
- 2005: São Paulo defeated Liverpool (1–0)
- 2000: Corinthians defeated Vasco da Gama (0–0, 4–3 penalties)
Tournaments were not held from 2001 to 2004.
Who has the most FIFA Club World Cup championships?
Real Madrid has won the most FIFA Club World Cups with five. Below are all the clubs who have won one title or more:
- Real Madrid – 5 titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)
- Barcelona – 3 titles (2009, 2011, 2015)
- Bayern Munich – 2 titles (2013, 2020)
- Corinthians – 2 titles (2000, 2012)
- AC Milan – 1 title (2007)
- Chelsea – 1 title (2021)
- Liverpool – 1 title (2019)
- Internacional – 1 title (2006)
- Inter Milan – 1 title (2010)
- Manchester United – 1 title (2008)
- Manchester City – 1 title (2023)
- São Paulo – 1 title (2005)
