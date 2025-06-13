FIFA Club World Cup FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions Updated Jun. 13, 2025 2:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup brings together some of the best club soccer teams from around the globe. The 2025 edition will be held in the United States and promises to be a memorable tournament, jumping the number of teams involved from 7 to 32.

FIFA Club World Cup Winners

Tournaments were not held from 2001 to 2004.

Who has the most FIFA Club World Cup championships?

Real Madrid has won the most FIFA Club World Cups with five. Below are all the clubs who have won one title or more:

Real Madrid – 5 titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Barcelona – 3 titles (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern Munich – 2 titles (2013, 2020)

Corinthians – 2 titles (2000, 2012)

AC Milan – 1 title (2007)

Chelsea – 1 title (2021)

Liverpool – 1 title (2019)

Internacional – 1 title (2006)

Inter Milan – 1 title (2010)

Manchester United – 1 title (2008)

Manchester City – 1 title (2023)

São Paulo – 1 title (2005)

