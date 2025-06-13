FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions

Updated Jun. 13, 2025 2:02 p.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup brings together some of the best club soccer teams from around the globe. The 2025 edition will be held in the United States and promises to be a memorable tournament, jumping the number of teams involved from 7 to 32.

Gianni Infantino talks Club World Cup, USMNT, growth of soccer in U.S. | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd
FIFA President Gianni Infantino joins Colin Cowherd to preview this year's Club World Cup, along with how the world is viewing the United States as a soccer powerhouse. He then dives into the USMNT's potential for the FIFA Men's World Cup and how soccer has grown in North America. Watch as he explains why there is a path of glory for youth soccer players in the U.S.

Check out the complete list of FIFA Club World Cup winners, runners-up, and more.

FIFA Club World Cup Winners

Tournaments were not held from 2001 to 2004.

Who has the most FIFA Club World Cup championships?

Real Madrid has won the most FIFA Club World Cups with five. Below are all the clubs who have won one title or more:

  • Real Madrid – 5 titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)
  • Barcelona – 3 titles (2009, 2011, 2015)
  • Bayern Munich – 2 titles (2013, 2020)
  • Corinthians – 2 titles (2000, 2012)
  • AC Milan – 1 title (2007)
  • Chelsea – 1 title (2021)
  • Liverpool – 1 title (2019)
  • Internacional – 1 title (2006)
  • Inter Milan – 1 title (2010)
  • Manchester United – 1 title (2008)
  • Manchester City – 1 title (2023)
  • São Paulo – 1 title (2005)
