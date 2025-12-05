2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw

Soccer fans around the world have been waiting for the inaugural 48-team edition of the World Cup, and this week, we officially have the groups.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in North America, with live coverage on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Bettors and fans already have their sights set on the world's biggest sporting event, which will kick off on June 11. The World Cup final will be held at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.

Let's dive into the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 5.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

2026 WORLD CUP ODDS:

Spain: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

England: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

France: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Brazil: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Argentina: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Portugal: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Germany: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Netherlands: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Norway: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Italy: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Belgium: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Colombia: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Uruguay: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

United States: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Switzerland: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Morocco: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ecuador: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Mexico: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Croatia: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Japan: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Senegal: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

HOST NATIONS

United States

The United States is led by Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and Weston McKennie, with several players competing in Europe’s top leagues. The U.S. has appeared in 11 previous World Cups, with its best finish coming in 1930 when the team reached the semifinals.

Canada

Canada’s key players include Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, giving the squad top-tier pace and goal-scoring ability. Canada has made two previous World Cup appearances, and is still looking for its first win ever in the tournament.

Mexico

Mexico’s top contributors include Hirving Lozano, Santiago Giménez and Edson Álvarez, forming a strong mix of attacking talent and midfield stability. Mexico has played in 17 previous World Cups and reached the quarterfinals twice, in 1970 and 1986.

UEFA TEAMS TO KNOW

Spain

Spain’s top talents include Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Álvaro Morata, forming a core that blends elite playmaking with scoring depth. Spain has appeared in 16 previous World Cups and won the tournament once, lifting the trophy in 2010. The team also won the 2024 Euros.

France

France enters with Kylian Mbappé as the star player, with the 26-year-old just five goals shy of passing Miroslav Klose (16) for the most career goals at the World Cup. France has made 16 previous World Cup appearances and won the title twice, in 1998 and 2018.

England

England’s key players include Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, forming one of the nation’s strongest generations in decades. England has reached 16 previous World Cups and won the trophy once, in 1966.

Germany

Germany features Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich as central figures in a talented squad. Germany has participated in 20 previous World Cups and won four titles, most recently in 2014.

Portugal

Portugal’s top group includes Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, with Cristiano Ronaldo still involved as the team's all-time leading scorer and cap leader. Portugal has competed in eight previous World Cups and recorded its best finish in 2006, reaching the semifinals.

Netherlands

The Netherlands features top players such as Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons, forming a core built around elite defending and midfield control. Memphis Depay will also be on the team, the country's all-time leading goalscorer. The Netherlands has appeared in 11 previous World Cups and finished as runner-up three times, in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

CONMEBOL TEAMS TO KNOW

Argentina

Argentina is anchored by Lionel Messi, with Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez — headlining one of the most talented rosters in the tournament. Argentina has played in 18 previous World Cups and won three, including the most recent tournament in 2022.

Brazil

Brazil’s roster is led by Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Marquinhos, giving the team elite attacking and defensive quality. Brazil has appeared in every World Cup and holds a record five titles, with its most recent one coming in 2002.

Uruguay

Uruguay’s leading players include Federico Valverde, Darwin Núñez and Ronald Araújo, forming a core with elite midfield range and speed. Uruguay has appeared in 14 previous World Cups and won the tournament twice, in 1930 and 1950.

Colombia

Colombia is headlined by Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, with the former playing for Bayern Munich and the latter having a decorated World Cup résumé. Colombia has made six previous World Cupsand recorded its best finish in 2014, reaching the quarterfinals.

CAF TEAMS TO KNOW

Morocco

Morocco’s key contributors include Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazaroui and Youssef En-Nesyri, each with major European club experience. Morocco has appeared in six previous World Cups and achieved its historic best finish in 2022, reaching the semifinals.

Senegal

Senegal’s top players include Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye, forming one of Africa’s most experienced cores. Senegal has appeared in three World Cups and reached its best finish in 2002, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Ghana

Ghana is led by Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams, giving the squad strong playmaking and midfield presence. Ghana has competed in four previous World Cups and reached its best result in 2010, making the quarterfinals.

AFC TEAMS TO KNOW

South Korea

South Korea is headlined by Son Heung-min, supported by key players such as Kim Min-jae and Lee Kang-in. South Korea has played in 11 previous World Cups and reached its best finish in 2002, advancing to the semifinals as co-host.

Japan

Japan features Takefusa Kubo and Wataru Endo as its leading players, blending top European experience with emerging talent. Japan has appeared in seven previous World Cups and reached the Round of 16 four times, its best result to date.

Australia

Australia’s top players include Jackson Irvine and keeper Mathew Ryan as its most experienced members. Australia has competed in six previous World Cups and reached the round of 16 twice, in 2006 and 2022.

OFC TEAMS TO KNOW

New Zealand

New Zealand is led by all-time leading scorer Chris Wood, with 45 international goals to his name. New Zealand has appeared in two previous World Cups (1982, 2010), and did not advance from the group stage in either appearance.

