Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play at 2026 World Cup? What the Portugal Star Has Said

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer, will Cristiano Ronaldo be there with Portugal?

Ronaldo is still scoring goals on the international stage at the age of 40, leading Portugal with five goals in five matches during the UEFA World Cup qualifying cycle. He will turn 41 years old in February, but he appears determined to play in a record sixth World Cup.

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group K is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

In November, Ronaldo told CNN that the 2026 World Cup will "definitely" be his last and that retirement will come "soon" after.

"I’m enjoying the moment," Ronaldo said. "But when I mean soon, it’s really soon, because I give everything for football. I’m in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything.

"I have many records. I’m really proud. So let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment."

The one thing Ronaldo hasn't done is win the World Cup. Ronaldo made the World Cup semifinals in 2006, but Portugal fell to eventual runners-up France 1-0. Since then, the closest he's come is the quarterfinals in 2022.

Despite not winning the World Cup, Ronaldo's international trophy cabinet is well-nourished, lifting the Euros trophy with Portugal in 2016 and winning the UEFA Nations League twice in 2019 and 2025.