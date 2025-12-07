2026 World Cup Matches in San Francisco Bay Area: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in San Francisco?

Here is everything we know about the six World Cup matches in the San Francisco Bay Area, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in San Francisco Bay Area (6 Matches)

Group Stage

Round of 32

July 1: Group D Winner vs. Group B/E/F/I/J Third Place — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (8 p.m. ET)