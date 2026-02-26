Real Madrid Coach Alvaro Arbeloa Hopeful Kylian Mbappe 'Won't Take Too Long' To Return

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa has delivered a worrying fitness update on Blancos superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman was forced to sit out the second leg of a Champions League knockout phase play-off clash with Benfica. Arbeloa is unsure when his leading goalscorer will be ready for a return to action, with a knee complaint holding him back.

Mbappe injury update: French superstar nursing knee problem

Real are hopeful that said ailment is not too serious, with the decision being taken not to take any risks on a talismanic performer. Mbappe’s presence was not missed as a 2-1 victory over Benfica at Santiago Bernabeu secured safe passage into the last 16 of elite European competition.

Explaining why the 27-year-old frontman was ruled out of his plans, Arbeloa told reporters: "He had to leave training yesterday, and on other days he has felt discomfort. After yesterday’s training, I spoke with him, and we consulted with the medical team. We believed it was best for him to stop and recover 100%, so he can return in top form and confidence without discomfort for what’s ahead.

"He’s very important, and from now on, we’ll wait. Let’s see if it’s a matter of days, and hopefully, it won’t take too long, but we’ll take the necessary time for Mbappe to regain confidence and for the discomfort to disappear."

Arbeloa unsure when Mbappe will return to action

Quizzed on whether Mbappe is suffering from mere discomfort or a potentially problematic injury, Arbeloa added: "I couldn’t tell you the difference between discomfort and an injury. When he stops, it’s because we believe it’s necessary since he doesn’t feel comfortable or at ease. If he doesn’t play, it’s because I understand he’s injured. When discomfort prevents you from playing, if we want to call it an injury, we can call it an injury, but it seems to be, and I hope it is, not a serious injury, a minor issue, and he can return in a few days or weeks.

"We have a diagnosis, but I’m not the one to disclose such data about the players’ health. We are very clear about what was happening, what has happened, and what’s happening now. We want him to recover, be at 100%, and that’s why we decided he should stop."

While Mbappe’s fitness remains a concern, Arbeloa has revealed that Raul Asencio — who took a nasty tumble against Benfica and left the field in a neck brace — has suffered no lasting damage. He said of the 23-year-old defender: "It seems like Asencio's injury is not very bad. It's a neck thing."

Injury list: Real Madrid without Mbappe, Bellingham and Rodrygo

Real are without a number of senior stars at present, with interim manager Arbeloa saying of having to contend with a mounting injury list: "Without Mbappe, without [Jude] Bellingham, without [Eder] Militao, without Rodrygo. Without all these very important players, fundamental ones with great quality.

"That’s why today’s game is even more important, and qualifying in this tie against a great team that we managed to beat in both matches is even more significant. This strengthens the group a lot, showing that even with all these absences, we can compete and win matches like today’s."

Arbeloa had no contact with ex-Blancos boss Mourinho

Arbeloa did not come into direct contact with opposite number Jose Mourinho when Benfica travelled to Madrid, with the Portuguese serving a touchline ban, and said when asked if he had been in touch with the ex-Blancos boss following a dramatic two-legged continental contest: "I haven’t seen or spoken with him. I’ve been with the Benfica staff and sent him greetings and regards."

Mourinho, who picked up a red card in the first leg of a meeting between Benfica and Real that generated plenty of headlines, is said to have remained on his team’s official bus while being banned from the dugout.

With European progress safely secured, Real can now turn their attention back to domestic matters and a thrilling La Liga title race with Clasico foes Barcelona. The Blancos will return to action on Monday when playing host to local rivals Getafe.