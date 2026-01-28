UEFA Champions League
Champions League: Who Is In The Round Of 16? Who Is In The Playoffs? Who Is Out?
UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Who Is In The Round Of 16? Who Is In The Playoffs? Who Is Out?

Updated Jan. 28, 2026 9:13 p.m. ET

If Paris Saint-Germain are going to repeat as Champions League winners, they're going to have to do it via the knockout playoffs.

PSG failed to finish in the top eight after Thursday's final matchday of the 36-team league phase, meaning the French side will be among teams that have to play two extra games in February to remain alive.

The teams that did finish in the top eight and therefore can rest easy until March? Those are five Premier League sides (Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City) joined by Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Sporting Lisbon.

PSG will be joined by Real Madrid, Newcastle and last year’s beaten finalist Inter Milan as among the teams that finished 9th through 24th. Those 16 teams will be drawn against each other for a two-legged knockout in March. The teams that finished ninth through 16th will be seeded, while 17th through 24th teams will be unseeded. The draw for the knockout playoff phase will be held on Friday. 

  • Seeded teams: PSG, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen
  • Unseeded teams: Borussia Dortmund, Olympiakos, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Monaco, Qarabag, Bodo/Glimt, Benfica

The eight winners of the matchups will then join those top eight teams to complete the Round of 16, which will be played in March across two legs. The two-legged semifinals will be held in April and the final will be on May 30 in Budapest.

The teams that finished at the bottom of the table and were eliminated include: Marseille, Pafos, Union Saint-Gilloise, PSV Eindhoven, Athletic Bilbao, Napoli, FC Copenhagen, Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague, Villarreal, and Kairat.

 The scenarios for the knockout playoff phase will be as follows:

  • Monaco or Qarabag vs. PSG or Newcastle (for the right to play Barcelona or Chelsea)
  • Club Brugge or Galatasaray vs. Juventus or Atlético Madrid (for the right to play Liverpool or Tottenham)
  • Bodo/Glimt or Benfica vs. Real Madrid or Inter Milan (for the right to play Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City)
  • Borussia Dortmund or Olympiakos vs. Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen (for the right to play Arsenal or Bayern Munich)
  • Qarabag or Monaco vs. Newcastle or PSG (for the right to play Chelsea or Barcelona)
  • Galatasaray or Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid or Juventus (for the right to play Tottenham or Liverpool)
  • Benfica or Bodo/Glimt vs. Inter Milan or Real Madrid (for the right to play Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon)
  • Olympiakos or Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta (for the right to play Bayern Munich or Arsenal)
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?

Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes