Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially one year out. So it's time to start the conversation around the potential contenders to bring the coveted trophy home.

Defending champions Argentina have a decent chance at repeating, but there are some other squads who are more likely to claim the trophy. With 365 days to go until kickoff, here are the teams with the best odds to win the World Cup.

Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, 1 year out?

Uruguay won its first World Cup on home turf, defeating Argentina in the final of the tournament in 1930. They won their last title in 1950 and have since endured a 70-plus-year drought. Uruguay finished third during the latest Copa America tournament, in 2024 — a competition they haven't won since 2011.

Uruguay's squad may appear much different from its roster during the 2022 World Cup as international legends such as Luis Suarez and Diego Godin have retired from international soccer. Federico Valverde, a midfielder who plays for Real Madrid, headlines their wave of younger talent. Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez will try to fill Suarez's shoes at the top of the formation. But Uruguay's greatest strength is in its center-back pairing of Ronald Araujo and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Italy won back-to-back World Cups in 1934 and 1938 before failing to bring the cup home for 40 years. They ended that drought, winning the 1982 tournament, and most recently won the World Cup in 2006 with greats such as Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Nesta and Fabio Cannavaro leading the team.

In the 2024 Euros, despite a spotty performance in group stages, Italy snuck into the knockout rounds, but lost 2-0 to Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Competition to get into Italy's starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be high with a slew of young players trying to solidify themselves. Midfielder Lorenzo Pelligrini has a secure spot as do Inter Milan defenders Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian.

Despite making the World Cup Final three separate times, the Netherlands has never won the trophy. In 2022, they lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. They built on that performance in the 2024 Euros, becoming one of the final four teams competing to win the tournament, but they ultimately lost 2-1 to England.

Team captain Virgil Van Dijk is the Dutch team's superstar, and he is the foundation of a strong defense that also includes Stephan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries. Memphis Depay, the nation's leading goalscorer, should return for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He'll buttress an attack that could go in a variety of ways at striker, choosing between Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghourst, and Donyell Malen.

Portugal is fresh off a UEFA Nations League title, where they showcased the skill of their squad that features a number of players in their prime. Cristiano Ronaldo proved he still has more to give as he scored a wonderful volley to help send the game against Spain into extra time and could contend for a spot on the World Cup roster. Portugal's strength, though, lies in its midfield, with UEFA Champions League winner Vitinha manning the middle flanked by Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

Portugal had an underwhelming appearance in the 2024 Euros as they lost in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout to France. They lost in that same round in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to the team of destiny, Morocco. So, a Portugal squad that's at the height of its powers is hungry for a deep run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Germany has claimed four World Cup titles and last won the tournament in 2014, defeating Brazil behind a squad that included greats such as Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm, and Toni Kroos. In 2024, Germany lost to the eventual-champion Spain in the quarterfinals of the Euros.

Looking forward to 2026, Germany has limited options at forward with Niclas Fullkrug and Kai Havertz, who tends to prefer a false-nine role, as their only real choices. They will heavily rely on their midfield with Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala, while the ever-consistent Joshua Kimmich headlines their backline.

The reigning champions, Argentina, claimed its third-ever World Cup victory in Qatar. The two other came in 1978 and 1986. They also took home the latest Copa America trophy in 2024 behind Lautaro Martinez's game-winning goal in extra time of the final against Colombia.

Lionel Messi, Argentina's all-time leading goal-scorer and arguably the greatest soccer player ever, checked his lone remaining box when he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but he may play again in 2026 despite announcing his retirement following Copa America. Martinez and Julian Alvarez are also part of a strong strike-force, while midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez round out the squad.

England have won just one World Cup title, back in 1966, as next year's tournament will mark a 60-year drought. They have fallen just short in the last two European Championships, losing in the final to Italy in 2021, and to Spain in 2024.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham, who finished third in voting for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, is the headliner and Declan Rice will sit behind him as a holding midfielder. Harry Kane, the nation's leading goal-scorer, should return for another crack at the trophy.

Brazil have won the most World Cup trophies of any international federation with five. They haven't won, however, since 2002, which was also the last time they finished third or better, so it's been a cold run as of late. They were also knocked out in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America Tournament, losing in a shootout to Uruguay.

Vinicius Junior is peaking at the right time for Brazil as the winger finished second in Ballon d'Or voting in 2024 while leading Real Madrid to a UEFA Champions League trophy. Brazil tend to run a single striker formation and Richarlison should slot in in that role. Marquinhos will buoy their defense and try to carry his form from Paris Saint Germain's Champions League run into the World Cup.

France were one game away from being repeat World Cup champions in 2018 and 2022, but a loss to Argentina keeps their tally of trophies at two. They also fell to eventual-champion Spain in the semifinals of the 2024 Euros.

Les Bleus sport a slew of speedy attackers with Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue, and 2025 Ballon d'Or favorite, Ousmane Dembele, leading the way. Their defense will also have studs such as William Saliba and Theo Hernandez.

Spain comes in as the favorite to win the FIFA 2026 World Cup, which they've only done once before, in 2010. They have a load of talented young players and strong momentum as they're one year removed from winning the 2024 European Championship.

Wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will torment any backline. Rodri, the Ballon d'Or winner from 2024, should also be recovered from his torn ACL and available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

