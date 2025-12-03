Spain World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

From 2008 to 2012, Spain absolutely dominated the international soccer scene— winning two European championships (2008, 2012) and a World Cup title (2010). In 2024, the Spanish took home another Euros title, and are currently the top-ranked team in the official FIFA rankings.

Despite losing to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final, the team is filled with a perfect blend of youth and experience with talent at every position. All eyes will be Lamine Yamal, the 18-year old sensation that took the world by storm last year with his dominant play at the Euros.

How they Qualified:

Spain qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing atop Group E in UEFA qualifying, securing one of Europe’s automatic spots for the expanded 48-team field. They put together a consistent, high-scoring campaign and remained in control of the group throughout, ultimately clinching first place ahead of Turkey and the other contenders.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group H is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Spain's Best Finish in the World Cup?

2010 — Champions

Who'll be Spain's Key Players at the World Cup?

Lamine Yamal is a right-winger for FC Barcelona and one of Spain’s most productive young internationals. He became the youngest player ever to represent Spain and played a major role in their EURO 2024 title, contributing both goals and assists throughout the tournament. His breakout season with Barcelona included consistent La Liga and Champions League production, and he finished runner-up for the Ballon d’Or, the highest placement ever for a teenager.

Pedri is a central midfielder for FC Barcelona and has been a regular for Spain since breaking through in 2021. He won the UEFA Euro 2020 Young Player of the Tournament, was named to the Team of the Tournament, and played in the 2022 World Cup. Known for his passing accuracy, ball retention and ability to control tempo, he remains one of Spain’s most important midfield pieces.

Rodri is Spain’s first-choice holding midfielder and an anchor for Manchester City, where he has won multiple Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and several domestic trophies. He captured the Ballon d’Or, becoming one of the few Spanish players in history to win the award. Rodri was central to Spain’s EURO 2024 triumph and has accumulated more than 50 caps, providing elite defensive coverage, distribution and tactical stability heading into 2026.

Who is Spain's Manager for the World Cup?

Luis de la Fuente is Spain’s head coach and has been in charge of the senior national team since 2022 after previously managing multiple Spanish youth sides, including the U-19, U-21 and Olympic teams. He guided Spain to the EURO 2024 title, becoming the first Spain manager since Vicente del Bosque to win a major tournament. Known for balancing possession-based play with a more direct attacking approach, de la Fuente has integrated a strong mix of youth and experience into the squad and enters the 2026 World Cup cycle with a stable core and proven results at both youth and senior levels.

Spain's All-Time Leading Scorer:

David Villa: 59 goals

Played for Sporting Gijón, Real Zarazoga, Valencia, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, New York FC, Melbourne City, Vissel Kobe

Spain's All-Time Caps Leader:

Sergio Ramos: 180 Caps

Played for Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, Monterrey

Spain's Team Nickname:

La Roja

About the Country:

Population: approximately 47.9 million

Capital: Madrid