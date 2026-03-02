World Cup Spotlight: Which USA Players Have A Pivotal Next 100 Days?

When it comes to the U.S. men’s national team, there are plenty of players in the pool who fans are keeping regular tabs on. Beyond the best-friend trio of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, there are other players who'll be under the spotlight with only 100 days before the World Cup begins.

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino will name his 26-man roster in May, and we’ll get a glimpse of what that looks like in a few weeks when the team convenes for training camp at the end of March. The window features two matches against European powers Belgium (March 28) and Portugal (March 31) in Atlanta, and Pochettino has notably said that the World Cup begins for his team in March.

Between now and then – and really, up until Pochettino makes his final roster decision – there will be players to keep an eye on. How are they performing with their clubs? Are they healthy? How do they fit into Pochettino’s plans? The three players fit that bill and are worth monitoring between now and when the USA opens up World Cup play on June 12 against Paraguay:

Folarin Balogun, Striker

The USA has had a striker problem for years. There’s no Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo in this player pool. That was an issue four years ago when former manager Gregg Berhalter brought three strikers to the World Cup in Qatar – Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright. Only Wright scored a goal, and it was by accident in the round of 16 loss to the Netherlands.

The U.S. has long been in search of a reliable, clinical finisher up top. Could Balogun be that guy this summer? Right now, he appears to be Pochettino’s top choice. In the "what have you done for me lately?" category, Balogun scored as Monaco beat Angers 2-0 in a Ligue 1 match on Saturday.

He’s now scored four goals in his last four games for Monaco, bringing his total up to 12 across all competitions this season. Is he hitting his stride just in time to make his first World Cup roster? That seems to be the case for the 24-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 23 appearances for the USA.

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, Fullback

Fans should be quite familiar with Jedi. He started every World Cup match four years ago at left back for the U.S., and has been a steady presence on the back line. He was considered the top left back in the Premier League last year as well. But the Fulham star has been hampered by injuries. First there was a knee issue, which required surgery and kept him out of the national team for nearly a year, including missing last summer’s Gold Cup. He returned to the fold in October, but experienced another setback.

He returned to Fulham in December, but has been on the bench recently while recovering from an ankle issue. Fulham head coach Marco Silva previously said he didn’t think Robinson’s ankle problem was serious, but we’ll see what this means in terms of playing for Pochettino in March.

When Robinson has been out, Pochettino has relied on Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten and Marseille's Tim Weah at left wing back, so they may end up starting in his stead if he’s injured. Robinson’s health will be monitored under a microscope for the next several months because when he is fit, he’s one of the most important players Pochettino has in his pool.

Matt Freese, Goalkeeper

The goalkeeping situation is not 100% set, but Freese seems to have a leg up. He made his international debut last June ahead of the Gold Cup and started the USA's final 12 games of 2025. He unseated Matt Turner, who was the starter for the Americans at the last World Cup, and hasn’t looked back.

Now, Turner isn’t giving up on starting at this summer’s tournament. He’s going to keep doing everything possible to prove to Pochettino and his staff why he should be the starter. Plus, he moved back to MLS from the Premier League to get more consistent playing time and so far he’s getting it with the New England Revolution.

But it’s hard to imagine Freese relinquishing his spot on top. He’s been consistent for the USA and for NYCFC, and Pochettino is a fan. But it will be interesting to watch the competition brew because you know Turner wants that spot back.