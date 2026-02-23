Lionel Messi Tracker: All The Inter Miami, Argentina Superstar's 2026 Goals

Lionel Messi has some high expectations for Inter Miami for 2026. He'll aim to lead the Herons to consecutive MLS Cup titles during a season in which they'll be playing at their new Miami Freedom Park stadium.

The bigger story for La Pulga may be if Messi can also captain Argentina to back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles this summer, when the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across North America.

All season, we'll be tracking Messi's game-by-game performances as the GOAT looks to have another epic season.

Feb. 21: Messi Held Scoreless as LAFC Wins Historic MLS Opener

LAFC vs. Inter Miami Highlights | FOX Soccer

Inter Miami began its season with a 3-0 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Son Heung-min and LAFC. In front of an announced crowd of 75,672 – the second-highest game attendance in MLS history and highest for a season-opening game ever.

After the game, a video posted on social media showed Messi following the referees through the tunnel and into a locker room. A visibly angry Messi appeared to be held back by teammate Luis Suarez with the two then exiting the area. The league said that Messi did not violate any policy and that he would not face any suspension.