MLS How to watch MLS games: TV channels, live stream, free Published Feb. 23, 2024 9:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spring is upon us and that means it's time to kick off another season of MLS soccer. Check out the information below for everything you need to know about watching MLS games in 2024.

Where can I watch MLS games? What channels will they be on?

MLS games in the U.S. can be seen on three channels:

FOX

FS1

Apple TV+

Fox Sports will carry at least 34 regular-season, eight playoff matches and the MLS Cup championship game. At least 15 regular-season games will air on FOX, with the remainder on FS1.

For a complete look at which teams are playing and on what channel throughout the season, check out our MLS schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I stream MLS games or watch them without cable?

There are a couple of different ways to stream MLS soccer in 2024.

The MLS has a streaming partnership with Apple TV. Every MLS game can be seen on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, which is an add-on to the normal Apple TV+ service. The basic Apple TV+ plan will include select soccer games as well.

You can also watch games on FOX or FS1. There will be about one game a week on these networks. These channels can be accessed via streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

How can I watch MLS games for free?

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch MLS games on your local FOX stations. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

In addition, many streaming services provide limited free trials for new users.

When does the 2024 MLS season start?

The 2024 MLS season started on Wednesday, February 21 with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami defeating Real Salt Lake, 2-0.

When does the 2024 MLS season end?

The 2024 MLS season will end on Saturday, October 19. After that, the MLS Playoffs will begin, culminating with the MLS Cup on December 7.

share

Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more