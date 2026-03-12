Griezmann Explains His Orlando City Move Rejection, Stays In Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has finally broken his silence regarding the intense speculation linking him with a high-profile move to MLS side Orlando City. Despite heavy interest from North America, the French forward has confirmed his intention to remain at the Metropolitano as he continues to cement his status as an all-time legend for Los Rojiblancos, ensuring he stays as the club's main focal point.

Griezmann clarifies his immediate future

Orlando City’s interest in the World Cup winner has been no secret, with sporting director Ricardo Moreira reportedly traveling to Spain multiple times to negotiate a potential deal. However, Atletico’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, was quick to dismiss the speculation, affirming that Griezmann remains committed to the club where he is under contract until June 2027.

Speaking after Atletico Madrid’s 5-2 Champions League victory over Tottenham Hotspur - a match in which he netted a goal and provided an assist - Griezmann made it clear that his immediate future lies in the Spanish capital rather than Florida, emphasising that he is still deeply committed to the project under Diego Simeone.

"I’m really good here, enjoying myself a lot," Griezmann said on Movistar TV. "What I do on the pitch speaks for me by itself. We’ll see, but the idea is to stay until the end, and then others can speak."

Chasing silverware in Spain

The primary motivation for Griezmann’s decision appears to be the pursuit of a major trophy, specifically the Copa del Rey, where Atletico Madrid are set to face Real Sociedad in the final on April 18. With the MLS primary transfer window closing on March 26, the Frenchman has no intention of forcing a mid-season move.

"That’s my dream and my objective, to hopefully achieve something big," he added of his pursuit of a trophy. While Orlando City, who hold his "Discovery Rights" - a method used by MLS to give one team priority when negotiating a non-league player’s transfer - must now wait until at least July 13 to revive their pursuit.

Orlando City's missed opportunity

The rejection is a bitter pill for Orlando City, who currently have the worst record in the entire MLS with three defeats, only three goals scored and 11 conceded. The club hoped Griezmann would provide the star power needed to compete with rivals like Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Simeone remains delighted: "I’m very happy with how Antoine is applying himself. He knows how important he is for Atletico Madrid’s history."

The growing MLS trend

While Griezmann has opted to stay for now, he remains part of a trend of superstars expected to pursue a future in MLS following Lionel Messi’s move. Griezmann has never hidden his admiration for American culture, suggesting a move is a matter of 'when' rather than 'if'. For now, his focus remains on Madrid and the pursuit of more historic moments in the famous red and white shirt.