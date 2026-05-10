Hansi Flick’s Father Passes Away Ahead Of El Clásico, Barcelona Confirms

Barcelona have confirmed the death of Hansi Flick's father on the morning of their El Clásico clash with Real Madrid.

The news has dampened the atmosphere at Spotify Camp Nou where the club had been preparing for a title celebration, with Flick has reportedly decided to stay with his team for the match before returning to Germany to be with his family.

Tragedy on matchday

The Catalan club released an official statement on Sunday afternoon confirming the passing.

The news arrived as the squad was finalizing preparations for the visit of Real Madrid, a game that carries the weight of a potential La Liga title coronation.

The club expressed their condolences, stating they share the pain of their head coach during what they described as a very difficult time for the Flick family.

Flick chose to inform his players and coaching staff of the bereavement during their morning meeting.

According to reports from Marca, the German manager made it clear that he intended to oversee the match from the technical area.

While he will eventually travel back to Germany to attend to family matters, his immediate focus remains on the professional obligations of the final El Clásico of the campaign.

Support from the Blaugrana

The official message from the club emphasized a unified front behind their manager.

The statement read: "FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time."

Flick has become a highly respected figure among the first-team squad in a short period. His decision to remain for the match has resonated with the players, who now face the task of focusing on the pitch amid the somber news.

The club has not yet confirmed the specific arrangements for Flick's travel following the final whistle on Sunday night.

History on the line

The sporting stakes for this Clásico are unprecedented, as Barcelona sit 11 points clear at the top of the table and, for the first time in history, have the chance to mathematically secure the Liga title directly against Real Madrid. A victory would not only confirm them as 2025-26 champions but would also level the all-time head-to-head record between the two clubs in official competitions at 106 wins each.

Real Madrid enter the clash without star striker Kylian Mbappe.

The forward did not travel with Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad after reporting physical discomfort during the final training session on Saturday.

This absence leaves the visitors without their primary attacking threat as they attempt to delay Barcelona’s celebrations.

For the home side, a draw would technically be enough to secure the trophy, but the objective remains a definitive victory.

The squad stands with Flick

The atmosphere within the squad remains one of profound respect for Flick’s leadership and his decision to remain for tonight’s game.

The players have consistently praised his approachable yet demanding nature, with Fermin Lopez recently noting the collective improvement of the team under the German’s guidance.

This internal harmony will be vital as they navigate a match of this magnitude under such somber personal circumstances.

Regardless of the result, the manager is set to travel to Germany to attend to family responsibilities immediately following the match.

It marks a night where professional duty and personal loss intersect, as Flick looks to finalize a historic league triumph before departing to be with his relatives.