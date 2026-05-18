Lamine Yamal Injury Update: How Many World Cup Matches Could He Miss For Spain?

Lamine Yamal is reportedly set to miss the start of Spain's World Cup campaign as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Barcelona superstar will definitely sit out the Euro 2024 winners' first group game in North America, and he is a major doubt for the second, with the Spain coaching staff taking cautious steps regarding his integration.

Positive medical reports for Barcelona starlet

Initial projections suggested a recovery period of six to eight weeks after Barcelona's initial confirmation of the injury, which would have left Yamal racing against the clock for the World Cup.

However, the 18-year-old is on track to significantly outperform those timelines.

Despite the optimistic outlook, though, La Roja are determined not to gamble with their prize asset's long-term health.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to manage Yamal’s minutes carefully in the group stage.

Likely to miss the first two games

The winger will be rested for the upcoming international friendlies against Iraq and Peru before this summer's tournament begins.

The Athletic states that Yamal will be out for the Spain's group stage opener against Cape Verde on June.

He is also considered to be a serious doubt for their June 21 game against Saudi Arabia.

Spain play Uruguay on June 26 for their final group match, which could be when Yamal is cleared to return to action.

Barca officials met with the RFEF on Friday to discuss a rehabilitation program for his return, with Spain’s final 26-man World Cup squad to be announced on May 25.

Clashed over how to manage Yamal

Barcelona and the Spanish national team have been locked in previous disagreements over the management of Yamal.

The friction intensified in September after Yamal returned to Barcelona with a groin injury following the international break.

The injury, which reportedly required the player to use painkillers while with the national team, resulted in him missing four matches for his club.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick did not hide his frustration, suggesting that the national team was failing in its duty of care.

"Maybe when we talk about taking care of young players, it’s things like that. I’m very sad about this," Flick stated.

Tactical importance to the Spanish system

Yamal’s return is viewed as vital for a Spain side that has occasionally struggled to break down deep-sitting defenses.

His unique ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and create overloads on the right flank is central to De la Fuente’s tactical setup.

Beyond his individual brilliance, Yamal’s presence on the pitch naturally draws multiple markers, creating vital pockets of space for Spain’s central midfielders and fellow forwards to exploit.

Spain fans will be hoping the teenager makes a full recovery in time for the business end of the World Cup as they chase their second global title.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).