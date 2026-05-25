Kylian Mbappé Matches Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Goalscoring Feat

Kylian Mbappé secured a second straight Pichichi Trophy after scoring in Real Madrid's final-day win over Athletic Club. The French forward has now matched a feat previously achieved only by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the last 38 years in La Liga.

Mbappé seals another Pichichi crown

Mbappé officially secured the 2025-26 Pichichi Trophy after scoring in Real Madrid’s 4-2 victory over Athletic Club on the final day of the season. The goal took the France international to 25 league strikes for the campaign. The striker finished ahead of Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi, who ended the season with 23 goals. Osasuna’s Ante Budimir came third with 17, while Barcelona pair Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal each registered 16 goals. The Los Blancos star also led La Liga in total shots with 63, underlining his attacking influence throughout the campaign. Muriqi finished with 50 efforts, while team-mate Vinicius Jr recorded 46.

Mbappé joins elite company in Spain

Mbappé's latest scoring title places him alongside some of the biggest names in La Liga history. The Frenchman won the Pichichi last season with 31 goals before defending the award this year with another prolific campaign. The achievement makes him the first player since Ronaldo (2014 and 2015) to win the award in consecutive seasons for Real Madrid. Over the last 38 years, only a select group of players, including Messi, have managed to retain the honour in successive campaigns.

Emotional farewells overshadow difficult season

Real Madrid’s final match of the season was also marked by emotional farewells at the Santiago Bernabeu. Dani Carvajal received a standing ovation during his final appearance for the club, while David Alaba also said goodbye after his spell in the Spanish capital.

Mbappé's individual success arrived during what many viewed as a disappointing campaign by Madrid’s standards. The club struggled to consistently reach top form, which made them fail to win any title this season. Even so, the France captain’s back-to-back Pichichi trophies reinforced his status as one of world football’s elite forwards and a central figure in Los Blancos’ long-term plans.

Mourinho era set to begin at Madrid

Attention will now shift towards a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Jose Mourinho expected to return as Real Madrid manager. The Portuguese coach faces the challenge of rebuilding a side capable of competing for major honours again. A key focus will be finding the right balance between Mbappé and Vinicius after Madrid fell short collectively despite their attacking quality. Having proven he can dominate individually in Liga, Mbappé will now look to translate personal success into team silverware next season.