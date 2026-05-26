Barcelona Eyes Pre-World Cup Talks With Man United Over Marcus Rashford Transfer

Barcelona are preparing fresh talks with Manchester United over a permanent deal for Marcus Rashford after agreeing personal terms with the England forward.

Hansi Flick views Rashford as a key part of his attacking plans, but United remain firm on their €30 million (£26m) valuation.

Barcelona Step Up Rashford Pursuit

Blaugrana are intensifying efforts to sign Rashford permanently after his productive loan spell in Spain, and according to talkSPORT, Barça are planning to hold fresh transfer talks with the Red Devils before the 2026 World Cup.

The England international scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 appearances, convincing Hansi Flick that he should remain part of the club’s long-term attacking project.

The Catalan side have reportedly agreed personal terms with Rashford, who is prepared to accept a revised contract structure and a reduced overall salary to help facilitate the transfer.

Barça’s financial limitations mean negotiations with Man Utd will now focus on the transfer fee. United, however, are refusing to lower their demands.

The Premier League side want Barcelona to activate the €30m (£26m) purchase option included in the original loan agreement and are unwilling to sanction another temporary deal.

United Stand Firm Over Transfer Structure

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports (Getty Images Sport)

The Red Devils have reportedly made it clear they want a permanent separation from Rashford this summer.

The club are also keen to remove his wages from the books as part of their squad rebuild plans.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is said to have explored alternative structures, including another loan with a conditional obligation to buy, but United have resisted those proposals.

Rashford’s wage increase following Champions League qualification has reportedly added further pressure on the club to complete a sale.

Despite links with alternative attacking targets, Barcelona still consider Rashford their priority signing. Flick also remains fully committed to bringing the England forward back to Camp Nou.

Barcelona Believe Rashford Gives Them Leverage

Barcelona believe Rashford’s desire to remain in Spain strengthens their negotiating position.

The forward reportedly has no interest in returning to Old Trafford and has discouraged interest from other clubs, limiting United’s options in the market.

That stance has encouraged Barcelona to continue exploring flexible payment structures, including deferred installments or an obligation-to-buy arrangement in 2027.

Even so, the club remain aware that paying the full €30m fee may ultimately be unavoidable.

Alternative options on Barcelona’s shortlist would also prove far more expensive. Atlético Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Chelsea forward Joao Pedro have both been monitored, but their clubs are unwilling to negotiate lower fees.

Barcelona Face Decisive Negotiations

Barca are expected to continue discussions with Man United in an attempt to finalize Rashford’s future before pre-season begins.

The player also wants clarity over his situation after being included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

United, meanwhile, appear determined to avoid another loan agreement and will continue pushing for a permanent transfer.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).