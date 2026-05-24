Former Real Madrid Boss Alvaro Arbeloa Praises 'Extraordinary' Kylian Mbappe

Alvaro Arbeloa has issued a heartfelt farewell to Kylian Mbappé and the Real Madrid squad after stepping down from his role as head coach.

The former Blancos defender’s departure comes following a final-day victory over Athletic Club, marking the end of a whirlwind six-month tenure in the Santiago Bernabéu dugout.

Arbeloa's Glowing Tribute To Mbappé

Mbappé was among the first to reach out to Arbeloa following the news that the coach would be vacating his position.

The French forward, who has experienced a turbulent season in the Spanish capital, sent a message wishing his manager the best of luck for his future endeavors outside of Valdebebas.

Arbeloa was clearly moved by the gesture from the World Cup winner.

He responded with a glowing tribute to the 27-year-old on social media, writing: "Thank you very much, Kylian Mbappé. I will always boast about having coached such an extraordinary football player with unparalleled talent. Tough times don’t last forever, but strong people do."

Bellingham, Rudiger Also Send Messages

It wasn't just Mbappé who took the time to acknowledge Arbeloa's impact during his short stint in charge. Several heavyweights within the dressing room used their platforms to say goodbye to a man who stepped in during a volatile period for the club.

Antonio Rüdiger was quick to offer his thanks, stating, "Thank you for your support. All the best to you and your family." The Spanish coach reciprocated the affection, referring to Rüdiger as "My warrior".

Jude Bellingham also shared a concise but respectful "Thank you, mister," which prompted a lengthy reply from the departing coach. Arbeloa described the England international as, "A born leader. An exceptional professional. A world-class footballer. And a wonderful person."

Emotional Farewell At The Santiago Bernabéu

The 4-2 victory against Athletic Club served as a backdrop for multiple departures, creating an emotional atmosphere in Madrid.

While Arbeloa’s exit from the bench was a central talking point, the match also finalized the Madrid careers of club legends David Alaba and Dani Carvajal, who received their own ovations from the Bernabeu faithful.

Vinícius Júnior also joined the wave of tributes, thanking Arbeloa for the trust and affection shown to him since the coach took over roughly six months ago.

Arbeloa was notably sentimental in his reply to the Brazilian winger, saying: "For your commitment, your effort, your talent and your bravery. Don’t ever change. It has been a pride to be your coach."

End Of A Challenging Chapter For Arbeloa

Arbeloa took over as Real Madrid manager at a critical time, specifically after the departure of former coach Xabi Alonso, when the dressing room had become unruly.

He led Los Blancos in 28 matches, achieving 18 wins, two draws, and eight losses, but failed to guide the team to any trophies.

Following Arbeloa's resignation, he is expected to be succeeded by Portuguese coach José Mourinho starting next season, in an attempt to return the great club to its former glory.

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