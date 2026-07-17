How Lionel Messi's Barcelona Exit Set Up A Poetic World Cup Final With Lamine Yamal

Twenty-six years ago, when a 13-year-old Lionel Messi left his beloved Rosario and arrived in Barcelona for his trial to join La Masia academy, with the hopes of sealing a move that could change his life, no one could predict how that moment would not only eternally change Messi’s life or the footballing landscape as a whole, but it would also create a butterfly effect that would transform the entire fate of a club, a nation and the way Messi and Barcelona became the greatest partnership in modern football history.

But his departure in 2021 from the club, which sent shock waves around the world, caused a seismic impact on so many tangible factors that forced Barcelona to act.

As a result, from a fatalistic standpoint — Messi’s departure from Barcelona and his eventual arrival to Inter Miami after a disappointing tenure with PSG, would become a huge factor in what we are currently witnessing, which is the continued gritty dominance of Argentina and the jaw-dropping depth of Spain, including the rapid rise of its star player, Lamine Yamal.

Sunday’s World Cup final, therefore, has a chapter deeply embedded in its theme — and that’s the role of Barcelona.

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Messi’s exit from the club was a result of financial instability and terrible mismanagement, where the club’s huge debt impeded it from signing the superstar due to La Liga’s financial fairness regulations. After 21 years, with heavy emotion, Messi left the club and joined PSG.

As a result, through the years, Barcelona needed to make the best of its most important asset: the aforementioned academy as La Masia, the place who nurtured Messi, would have to come to the rescue once again.

Since Messi’s departure, at least 15 different graduates from La Masia have featured heavily for Barcelona, including Lamine Yamal, who made his arrival to the senior team in the 2022/2023 season under then-manager Xavi.

Yamal aside, this acceleration of the young Spanish talents now infiltrates La Roja with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García and Dani Olmo are all very important for the national team and a reason why Spain’s dominance has catapulted.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Yamal especially. His arrival to Barcelona’s first team and Spain was sorely needed as he injected a vital, creative spark that had been missing. Yamal is a confident young superstar. A brand-new mold of star, full of swagger and without any inhibition regarding his game. He knows exactly who he is and, thanks to his success with club and country, as well as the guidance of his managers, Hansi Flick and Luis de la Fuente, he has persevered.

There does remain a worry about minute management and the concern that perhaps these young stars are being worn down. Let’s remember that it was in this World Cup that Yamal has only just returned to full fitness as his first full match was in the Round of 16 against Portugal. And from then, he hasn’t looked back.

On Sunday, when he enters the pitch in New York, New Jersey, he will become the third-youngest men’s player to enter a World Cup final behind Pelé and the Italian Giuseppe Bergomi.

Then there’s Lionel Messi, who at 39 is looking to once again turn back time and deliver another majestic performance in the final and help his Argentina - the two-consecutive Copa América winner and defending World Cup champion - do something only two other national teams have done before: win back-to-back World Cup trophies.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

And his departure from Barcelona also helped Argentina because after PSG, winning the World Cup in 2022 was a sign of resilience and fortitude. But it was also about reflection.

So his arrival to Inter Miami six months later gave him something that can't be measured in transfer or contract fees. It gave him his happiness.

"I have never seen you happier," I told him the night before the Leagues Cup final, which would become Inter Miami’s first ever trophy. "It’s true," he smiled back. "Not just because of results on the pitch but because of our everyday lifestyle, with my wife, my kids and the way we spend our time."

Yes, we would have to be fools to not realize that his move to MLS was financially monumental in every way, but it was also about his everyday life and his acceptance of peace after leaving PSG. Messi, once again, was happy. Calm.

And I think this allowed him to continue playing and eventually winning MLS Cup but also, creating an even stronger relationship with Argentina, the players, Lionel Scaloni and its community. Miami, you see, and the South Florida region, is home to the largest Argentinian diaspora in America. Messi is practically in Rosario without actually being there. His people are there. Argentina’s federation even has a base in Miami, with a complex, offices and also work closely with Inter Miami for Messi’s preparations prior to major matches and tournaments with the national team.

So playing in America throughout this World Cup has truly served Messi and Argentina. If this is his last dance, it is being played to a beautiful tango of Argentinian warmth.

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Argentina, therefore, has benefited from Messi's happiness as he also enters the final with a chance to secure the golden boot, also depending on what Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane do or don’t do on Saturday.

So I guess what I am trying to say is that when it comes to Sunday’s final between Argentina and Spain, this fixture is a result of fate, decisions thrown against Barcelona’s will, which consequently created a narrative that we have today. The Catalan club very much plays a role in this final.

And I haven’t even mentioned the iconic 2007, viral photo from freelance photographer Joan Monfort.

To conclude this sentiment, let’s leave it with this: Messi left Barcelona in 2021, but his departure caused a ripple-effect of trajectories, one where many players, most notably Lamine Yamal benefited tremendously and after a short stint in Paris, also allowed Leo to move to a place he could truly love in the final years of his career. In a cosmically intriguing way, they both owe each other a sense of gratitude—but it all begins at the place where both learned their trait: La Masia.

Barcelona, therefore, may be very far away from East Rutherford, New Jersey, but in spirit and narrative, it is very much a protagonist for Sunday’s World Cup final.