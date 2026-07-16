Back-To-Back Men's World Cup Champions: Will Argentina Become The Third?

Sunday's FIFA World Cup final is packed with storylines, from Lionel Messi facing teenage sensation Lamine Yamal battling for the sport's biggest prize. But Argentina enters the match with a chance to accomplish something no men's team has done in decades.

A win would make Argentina just the third country to pull off back-to-back men's World Cup titles, something that hasn't been done since 1962. Messi has his squad right on the cusp of history, and they are one win away from sealing it.

These are the only two countries to win back-to-back FIFA Men's World Cups:

Italy: 1934, 1938

Italy became the first nation to repeat as World Cup champions, defeating Czechoslovakia in the 1934 final before beating Hungary in 1938.

Italy became the first nation to repeat as World Cup champions, defeating Czechoslovakia in the 1934 final before beating Hungary in 1938. Both championship matches were closely contested, but the Azzurri found a way to come out on top and make history.

After trailing 1-0 for much of the match, Italy found new life when Raimundo Orsi scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute. Angelo Schiavio then netted the winner in the 96th minute of extra time, lifting them to a 2-1 victory and their first World Cup title.

Four years after winning, Italy successfully defended its title with a convincing 4-2 victory over Hungary in the 1938 final. Gino Colaussi and Silvio Piola each recorded a brace, making them the first nation to win consecutive World Cup titles.

Brazil: 1958, 1962

With a 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia, Brazil became the second team in World Cup history to capture back-to-back championships.

The 1958 FIFA World Cup marked the arrival of 17-year-old Pelé, who would go on to become one of the greatest players in soccer history. He played a pivotal role in leading Brazil to its first World Cup title, defeating host Sweden 5-2 in the final.

Brazil repeated as World Cup champions in 1962 behind Garrincha, who delivered one of the greatest tournament performances in soccer history. This came after Pelé was ruled out with a pulled muscle suffered in the group stage.

With a 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia, Brazil became the second team in World Cup history to capture back-to-back championships.

Can Argentina Make History?

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Argentina will enter Sunday’s World Cup final as underdogs against a strong Spain squad, but Messi gives them a chance against anyone. To pull off history, Argentina will need to find ways to get its captain involved early and often.

Messi’s showdown with Yamal will headline Sunday’s final, but the Argentine captain has another chance to add to his unmatched legacy. A victory would give Messi back-to-back World Cup titles, adding another rare accomplishment to a career unlike any other.