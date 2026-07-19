FIFA Men's World Cup
Lionel Messi In Tears As Spain Celebrates World Final Triumph Over Argentina
FIFA Men's World Cup

Lionel Messi In Tears As Spain Celebrates World Final Triumph Over Argentina

Updated Jul. 19, 2026 6:57 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion as Spain celebrated its win over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Messi, who was held scoreless in Sunday's final after scoring eight goals in the first seven matches of the tournament, couldn't hide his feelings as Spain took the stage for the trophy ceremony, tearfully watching on with his teammates.

The loss marked Messi's second loss in a World Cup final. His first came against Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, which, like Sunday's final, also ended with a substitute scoring the match-winning goal against Argentina. In 2014, it was Germany's Mario Götze; in this year's tournament it was Spain's Ferran Torres.

Messi's reaction also comes with the backdrop of Messi's international retirement. Though Messi has not made any official announcement, the 39-year-old superstar hinted before the tournament that this would be his last World Cup. Messi will be 42 years old when the 2030 FIFA World Cup In Morocco, Spain and Portugal starts, and will turn 43 during the tournament.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes