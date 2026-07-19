Lionel Messi In Tears As Spain Celebrates World Final Triumph Over Argentina

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion as Spain celebrated its win over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Messi, who was held scoreless in Sunday's final after scoring eight goals in the first seven matches of the tournament, couldn't hide his feelings as Spain took the stage for the trophy ceremony, tearfully watching on with his teammates.

The loss marked Messi's second loss in a World Cup final. His first came against Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, which, like Sunday's final, also ended with a substitute scoring the match-winning goal against Argentina. In 2014, it was Germany's Mario Götze; in this year's tournament it was Spain's Ferran Torres.

Messi's reaction also comes with the backdrop of Messi's international retirement. Though Messi has not made any official announcement, the 39-year-old superstar hinted before the tournament that this would be his last World Cup. Messi will be 42 years old when the 2030 FIFA World Cup In Morocco, Spain and Portugal starts, and will turn 43 during the tournament.