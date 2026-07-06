Recapping USA's Run At The 2026 FIFA World Cup

The United States’ dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end.

On Monday, after a series of costly self-inflicted mistakes, the U.S. fell to Belgium 4-1 in the Round of 16.

Belgium struck early when a defensive miscommunication allowed Charles De Ketelaere to tap home the opening goal in the 9th minute.

The Americans responded with a deflected Malik Tillman free kick to equalize. However, just 61 seconds later, De Ketelaere restored Belgium’s lead with his second goal of the match. In the second half, a costly mistake from Matt Freese gifted Belgium a third goal as the Red Devils ultimately cruised to a 4-1 win in Seattle.

While it wasn’t the ending Americans had hoped for, there is still plenty to celebrate.

The United States won its first World Cup knockout match since 2002, captivated the country with one of the program’s most memorable tournament runs, and gave supporters genuine optimism heading into the future. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the team showed it is moving in the right direction with a young core capable of competing on the world’s biggest stage.

So, just how historic was this World Cup run? Let’s look back at the moments and milestones that made the summer unforgettable.

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USA's 2026 World Cup

USA vs. Paraguay

The United States defeated Paraguay 4-1, getting off to a dream start to the tournament.

This was the first time USA scored four goals in a men's World Cup match ever.

The win tied its largest margin of victory in a men's World Cup ever (had two 3-0 wins in 1930).

The own goal scored by Damian Bobadilla was the third-fastest goal in a men's World Cup match for the USA (Clint Dempsey scored— 1' in 2014; John O'Brien— 4' in 2002).

The 7th minute goal was the third-fastest scored by a host nation in their opening match at a men's World Cup after France in 1938 (1') and Germany in 2006 (6').

This was the first time the USA had a three-goal lead after the first half of a men's World Cup match.

This was the first time the USA scored 2+ goals in the first half of a World Cup match since doing so vs. Portugal in 2002.

Folarin Balogun became the second American man ever to score two goals in the first half of a World Cup match, and the first since 1930 (Bert Patenaude).

Balogun became the first American man to have multiple goals in a World Cup game since Patenaude in 1930.

USA vs. Australia

The U.S. followed up its opening match with a 2-0 win over Australia, clinching a spot in the knockout round and eventually clinching its group for the third time ever and first since 2010.

USA won two straight men's World Cup matches for the second time and the first since its first two all-time matches in the tournament in 1930.

This became the second time USA won two group stage matches in a single World Cup (1930).

USA became the second World Cup host nation to score a goal in the opening 15 minutes of each of its first two matches of that year's competition, joining France in 1938.

This was the first time USA led by multiple goals in consecutive World Cup matches since 1930, and just the fourth time ever.

The United States won its group at the World Cup for the first time since 2010 (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images).

USA vs. Türkiye

Having already clinched the group by this point, the U.S. rested most of its starters. The Americans ultimately fell to Türkiye 3-2 off a late stoppage time (90'+8') goal.

Despite the loss, USA finished with six points in the group, its most ever in a group stage at a World Cup.

USA brought its goal tally to eight goals in this match, the most its ever scored in a single World Cup.

USA became the fifth team to score a goal in the opening four minutes of both the first and second half of a World Cup match and the first since Nigeria vs. Argentina in 2014.

USA became the seventh team in World Cup history to use at least 21 different starters in a single group stage.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Folarin Balogun gave the U.S. the lead with a goal right before the half. Then, after Balogun was sent off via a red card, Malik Tillman sealed the 2-0 win off a beautiful free-kick goal.

USA advanced in a knockout stage match at the World Cup for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

This was just the second knockout stage win at the World Cup for USA ever.

This was the third knockout round victory over a European opponent in USA's history (1924 Olympics vs Estonia, 2009 Confederations Cup vs Spain).

With this result, USA won three matches at a World Cup for the first time ever.

Maurico Pochettino became the first USA manager to reach three World Cup wins.

USA scored multiple goals in four straight World Cup matches for the first time.

USA vs. Belgium

After losing to Belgium 4-1, the United States have now been eliminated at the Round of 16 in six of its seven appearances in that stage of the World Cup, including each of its last four appearances in the competition.

Malik Tillman became the second player on record (since 1966) with two goals on direct free kicks in the same World Cup; Bernard Genghini had two for France in 1982.

Malik Tillman also became the first American player to score in successive knockout round matches in the World Cup.

USA finished with 11 goals this tournament, extending its record for the most in tournament history.

While it did not end the way we all dreamed of, 2030 can't come soon enough.