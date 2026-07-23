Will Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo Play In The 2030 World Cup?: 'Too Much Demand'

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are likely to have taken in their "last dance" at the World Cup finals, former France international Mikael Silvestre has told GOAL. Two all-time greats featured at the 2026 event, as their evergreen exploits thrill audiences across the globe, but Argentina and Portugal may be without their respective GOATs when the 2030 tournament rolls around.

How Old Will Messi & Ronaldo Be In 2030?

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo will be 45 when FIFA’s flagship competition takes center stage once more. His eternal rival, South American superstar Messi, is set to turn 43 in four years’ time.

Given all that they have achieved across their remarkable careers to date, it seems foolish to rule anything out when it comes to a couple of iconic figures. Time will, however, catch up with them eventually.

Ronaldo still has a year left to run on his contract at Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr, and has offered no indication that retirement is being considered, while Messi is tied to terms at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami through 2028.

New Portugal boss Jorge Jesus - who worked with CR7 in the Middle East last season - has left the door open for the most iconic of No.7s to extend his international career through Euro 2028. The Argentina camp is hoping to see Messi add to his haul of 207 caps.

It may be that both legends play on for now, with no big decisions being rushed into. The 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Portugal - making it a spectacle that holds added appeal to Ronaldo. Messi has just savored final heartache and missed out on a second global title.

Will Ronaldo Or Messi Grace The 2030 World Cup?

Will either still be pulling on the colors of their country when the next World Cup throws open its doors? Responding to that question, Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate and ex-MLS star Silvestre — speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino — told GOAL: "I think the legacy, they need to think about it. I don't think it would make sense on the sporting side to be trying to play still."

"There's too much demand on the physical side of the game, not on the technical side. The physical side, it's hard. I don't expect them to play the next World Cup in four years' time."

Silvestre added on club careers being extended by Messi and Ronaldo, with trophy-winning exploits still being delivered at that level: "Apart from the World Cup, which is four years, I don't put any end to their career."

"These guys are passionate about the game that much. They are still so impactful and dedicated to their career. All that matters is playing well and winning trophies. I don't see them hanging their boots any time soon."

How Ronaldo & Messi Responded To 2026 World Cup Heartache

Ronaldo said after seeing Portugal bow out of the 2026 World Cup against Spain in the round of 16: "I am sad to leave like this but I have given everything, always given my best. I go with a clear conscience. This is football, it is the life of a footballer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. You have to carry on. It was my last World Cup, yes."

Messi posted online after suffering final agony with Argentina against Spain: "The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal. But I also hold onto all the good things. The matches we turned around by giving it our all - moments that will remain in our memories forever - and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, brought us back among the world's elite once again. It is hard to fully appreciate our achievement right now, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship."

Messi & Ronaldo Playing On With Inter Miami & Al-Nassr

No hints were offered there when it comes to international future plans, with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni having also steered around that subject after heading back to South America for celebrations with a loyal fan base.

Ronaldo and Messi have never been the type of characters to back down from a challenge and positively revel in opportunities to silence doubters and rewrite the history books. It would, however, come as something of a surprise if both were to make a seventh World Cup in 2030.