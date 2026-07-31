FIFA Men's World Cup
Where To Find Erling Haaland And Norway's Stars After The 2026 World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Where To Find Erling Haaland And Norway's Stars After The 2026 World Cup

Published Jul. 31, 2026 2:36 p.m. ET

With its superstar striker Erling Haaland and its fans doing the Viking Row in the stands, Norway was one of the better storylines at the 2026 World Cup.

Norway’s Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇳🇴

Norway’s Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇳🇴

The team reached the quarterfinals after last appearing at the tournament in 1998. Spurred by Haaland's goalscoring prowess, Norway finished second in Group I with wins over Iraq (3-1) and Senegal (3-2) before losing to France 4-1. In the round of 32, a 1-0 win over the Ivory Coast was followed by a 2-1 win over five-time champions Brazil in the round of 16. England would defeat the Norwegians in a sweltering quarterfinals match in Miami, 2-1. 

So what's next for Norway's top players after the 2026 World Cup?

He became the breakout star at the tournament, scoring seven goals in five appearances and carrying Norway to the first World Cup quarterfinal in the nation’s history. Haaland put the team on his back throughout its remarkable run, firmly announcing himself on the biggest stage in international football.

He's already considered one of the best players in the world, having scored 162 goals across all competitions in his four seasons at Manchester City. He's won the Champions League and multiple Premier League titles already. Don't expect him to slow down anytime soon. 
 

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard

Norway

Midfielder · Norway

At the World Cup,  served as Norway’s main creative outlet during its historic run to the quarterfinals. Odegaard provided the perfect complement to Haaland, growing into the tournament and becoming increasingly influential as Norway progressed. He finished the competition with three assists.

The summer capped off a memorable first part of the year for Odegaard, who serves as captain for Arsenal. He helped the Gunners win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, narrowly losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. Arsenal should be squarely in the mix for more silverware this season.

Antonio Nusa

Antonio Nusa

Norway

Forward · Norway

Nusa is the future of Norway's left flank and impressed during the summer with his creativity and flair on the wing. He scored in the win over the Ivory Coast in the round of 32. And while he was benched for the game against England in the quarterfinal, his spark nearly won it coming on as a substitute. 

He is a rising star in the German Bundesliga with RB Leipzig but expect teams in the Premier League to keep tabs on him moving forward.  

Another reason why the future is bright for Norway. He took Antonio Nusa's starting spot, scored the opener against England, set up both of Haaland's goals against Brazil in the round of 16 win. He is a super-sub no more. 

Currently at Portuguese powerhouse Benfica, it fees like a Premier League move is almost a formality.

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