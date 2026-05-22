Thomas Tuchel Drops Big Names From England's World Cup Squad

Big names were left out of England’s World Cup squad on Friday, with Phil Foden and Cole Palmer surprise omissions from Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man roster.

There was no place either for Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold or Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in the group headed to the tournament in United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I think from day one, we were very clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select and collect 26 most talented players," Tuchel said. "Teams win championships. It’s as simple as that. And what we are trying to achieve in the summer can only be achieved as a team."

England is trying to win a first men’s title since lifting the World Cup in 1966.

Cole Palmer got a chance to pose with the Golden Ball trophy during the award ceremony for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Champions, but isn't part of England's 2026 World Cup roster. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Foden was the double player of the year in England with Manchester City just two years ago. Chelsea’s Palmer was one of England’s star players at the European Championship in 2024, scoring in the final against Spain.

Yet both players endured disappointing seasons with their clubs and ultimately paid the price by failing to make the cut for Tuchel's squad. Maguire confirmed on Thursday he would not be going to the tournament, saying he was "shocked and gutted" not to be included.

"I can assure every fan in the country," Tuchel said, "that we have 26, 100%-committed players in camp with us, who know their role, who are ready to buy into their role on and off the pitch, and who are ready and committed to the idea of team spirit and being unselfish."

England's top players — Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice — were all included.

A surprise inclusion was Ivan Toney, who has only played once for his country since moving to the Saudi league after Euro 2024.

[Takeaways: England's World Cup Roster Selection]

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has also been included after making a late run in the second half of the season.

Mainoo had been an emerging figure at the Euros, but lost his England place after being pushed to the fringes at United under former coach Ruben Amorim. He was reinstated to the first team when Michael Carrick took over in January and has been a driving force in United's rise to third in the Premier League, which has secured a return to the Champions League.

Arsenal's Premier League title winners Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke will be going to their first World Cup and Marcus Rashford — dropped from Euro 2024 — is going to another major international tournament after rebuilding his career at Barcelona this season.

Foden's dip in form

Foden has been regularly selected by Tuchel since the German coach took charge of England in January 2025 and his most recent appearances came during the last international window in March.

He started every game on England's run to the final of the last Euros, which it lost 2-1 to Spain.

But he has rarely started for City since the turn of the year as his form has dipped and he was a non-playing substitute in last week's FA Cup final victory.

Palmer, who was the young player of the year in England in 2024 and inspired Chelsea to triumph at the Club World Cup last year, was seen as one of the country's brightest stars. Like Foden, he has also struggled for consistency this season and hasn't scored in his last 14 games for club and country.

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England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City).

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Reporting by The Associated Press.