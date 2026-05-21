Germany Reveals World Cup Roster, Brings Goalie Manuel Neuer Out Of Retirement

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been coaxed out of retirement for the World Cup by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The 40-year-old Neuer retired after the 2024 European Championship but was included in Nagelsmann’s 26-man squad on Thursday for the upcoming tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

His inclusion means a demotion for Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who was assured he was the No. 1 until reports emerged in recent weeks that Nagelsmann was thinking about a Neuer recall. Up to last week, Baumann was saying his "current understanding" was that he’d be the starting goalkeeper at the World Cup.

"We told Oli in March that we had a meeting with Manu," said Nagelsmann, who acknowledged Neuer's return was "a blow" for the 35-year-old Baumann.

Asked about his communication with the players, Nagelsmann replied, "I ask for understanding that I can't go into every detail from conversations. I try to explain a lot and take people with me. Sometimes I manage it less well, other times better. ... From Oli's point of view there's definitely some room for improvement."

Baumann has shown over more than 500 Bundesliga appearances that he’s a team player, and he’s unlikely to let any personal disappointment have any impact on Germany’s chances of success.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was seen as Neuer’s natural successor but has been beset by injuries and made just two appearances for Girona after joining the club on loan in January.

Baumann has made 11 appearances for Germany, compared to 124 by Neuer, whose last game was in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals hosted by Germany, a 2-1 extra time loss to eventual champion Spain.

The clamor to include Neuer in the squad grew louder after he produced some outstanding performances for Bayern Munich, particularly against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The only concern are recurring injuries. Neuer went off early during Bayern’s last Bundesliga game of the season and the club said on Sunday he "must take a break for the time being because of muscular problems in his left calf." It was unsure if Neuer could play in the German Cup final against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Drip-feed announcements

In a bid to generate more excitement, the German soccer federation (DFB) began on Thursday morning announcing the World Cup squad one by one before Nagelsmann’s scheduled announcement that afternoon.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich was the first to have his place confirmed, followed by Deniz Undav, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz and Bayern star Jamal Musiala.

Musiala made the squad after impressing for Bayern and proving his fitness after recovering from breaking his leg at the Club World Cup in July.

"He's healthy, he's fit and will help us a lot to play a good World Cup," Neuer said of the 23-year-old Musiala.

Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown will get a chance to add to his three appearances.

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry was ruled out of the tournament with injury, while young Bayern teammate Lennart Karl won his race to be fit in time.

Germany aiming for fifth title

Four-time champion Germany faces Ivory Coast, Ecuador and newcomer Curacao in Group E at the World Cup.

Preparations are due to start in the Bavarian resort of Herzogenaurach on May 27, two days later than initially planned.

The team will play warmups against Finland in Mainz on May 31, then the United States in Chicago on June 6.

"I think we're well prepared," Nagelsmann said. "We need to let our actions do the talking. That is why I’m glad that things are finally about to get underway."

___

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), David Raum (Leipzig), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Pascal Groß (Brighton), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich),

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray)

Reporting by The Associated Press.