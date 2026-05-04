2026 World Cup Odds: How Far Will Team USA Go?

When will Team USA lose in the 2026 World Cup? Or, will it not lose at all?

Let's check out the odds for the Americans' stage of elimination at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 4.

Team USA — Stage of elimination odds

Last 32: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Last 16: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Group stage: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Quarterfinals: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Semifinals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Runner-up: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Outright winner: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

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The outlook appears to be … ho-hum?

If the odds ring true, the Americans are expected to make it out of the group stage but fall in the first knockout stage game.

How would that result stack up against previous results? Well, at the 2022 World Cup, Team USA made it to the Round of 16, which was viewed as a stellar accomplishment.

In 2018, the USA did not qualify for the World Cup, and in 2014 and 2010, the Americans also made it to the Round of 16. Their best result this century occurred in 2002, when the Americans made it all the way to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

In 1998, Team USA lost in the group stage, in 1994, it fell in the Round of 16, and in 1990, it also fell in the group stage.

The second result on the oddsboard is the "Last 16," meaning the USA would make it out of the group stage and win one knockout stage game, before falling in the second knockout stage game. The third result is that the Americans failed to make it out of the group stage, and the fourth is that they made it to the quarterfinals, meaning they won two knockout stage games.

Making the semis, losing in the championship game and winning the championship are the three results with the longest odds.