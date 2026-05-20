Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Best World Cup Futures Bets

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just a few weeks away, and I can’t wait to cover, watch and wager on this event.

There will be more in the coming weeks, but here are a few bets I recently put in my pocket.

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Jeremy Doku of Belgium is currently +8000 to win the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images).

Jérémy Doku (+8000) to win Golden Boot

Belgium (+200) to reach quarterfinal

Doku has been very dangerous late in the season with Manchester City, scoring four goals in his last seven games. Belgium is a massive favorite to win its group with Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia. That would create a path which should have it in the quarterfinals, as it would face a third-place team in the first knockout round game and then either a third-place team or the winner of the group which features the United States in the Round of 16.

Doku probably won't take penalties, which does hurt, but we’ve been waiting for Romelu Lukaku to have an impact in the World Cup or Euros forever. Maybe this is Doku’s time to shine for his country.

Lamine Yamal of Spain will make his FIFA World Cup debut this summer (Getty Images).

Spain (-145) to reach the quarterfinal

Spain has some injuries but its first two group matches are walkovers against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. It should have Lamine Yamal back for the final group stage match against Uruguay, which will determine the group winner. Spain’s path to the quarters likely includes Austria and Colombia. It’s not impossible Colombia could be a tricky Round of 16 opponent, but if Spain is the side we all think it is, not reaching the quarterfinal would be a massive shock and disappointment.

Portugal (+125) to reach the quarterfinal

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks to cement his legendary career with his first World Cup win (Getty Images).

Assuming Portugal wins the group — and it does have Colombia in it — it could have a super easy path to the quarterfinals. Winning Group K is potentially the biggest prize a squad could have in the World Cup. It would mean a match against a third-place team and then someone like Switzerland in the Round of 16. I think we all fear a game in which the fantastic Portugal midfield controls the game, has like 25 shots and is scoreless late. But the price sure is right here.

Morocco (+325) to win Group C

Morocco looks to build off its historic run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where it finished fourth (Getty Images).

The group opener against Brazil will potentially determine the winner of Group C. Beat Brazil, and it's a likely formality. Draw, and the group turns into which of the two sides beats up more on Haiti and Scotland. I give Morocco a good shot here. The Brazil squad announced the other day seems to be lacking, especially in the midfield, and Neymar probably shouldn’t be on the team. It’s not a Brazil side we’re historically used to. Morocco will give them all they can handle.