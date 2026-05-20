'Life And Football Are Cruel': Fermin Lopez Issues Statement After World Cup Heartbreak

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez has broken his silence following the devastating news that his 2026 World Cup dreams have been crushed by injury.

The midfielder has undergone successful surgery on a fractured metatarsal and shared an emotional message with his supporters as he begins a long road to recovery.

Surgery success for Barca star

Barcelona have confirmed that Fermin has undergone successful surgery on the foot injury sustained during the final stretch of the La Liga campaign. The young midfielder was forced to go under the knife after suffering a fracture to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Real Betis, a game that saw him replaced at the interval.

The club released an official statement following the procedure: "Fermin has undergone successful surgery for the fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The procedure was carried out at the Hospital de Barcelona, under the care of Dr. Antoni Dalmau Coll and supervised by the Club’s Medical Services. The recovery time will be determined based on his progress."

‘Life and football are cruel’

Taking to social media to update his followers, the 23-year-old did not hide his disappointment at the timing of the injury, which comes just as Spain preparations for the 2026 World Cup were shifting into gear. He acknowledged the mental toll such a setback takes on a professional athlete at the height of their powers.

"The surgery went very well, and I'm already thinking about coming back stronger, both physically and mentally," Fermin stated. "Life and football are cruel when you least expect or deserve it, but you have to accept that it's all part of the journey. It's a very tough time for me and another challenge in my career that I will overcome, have no doubt about it. Now it's time to support the national team and my teammates from home. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone for your support and kind messages."

World Cup dreams in tatters

The timing of the fracture is particularly galling for the La Masia graduate, whose brilliant return of 13 goals and 17 assists in 48 appearances this season had him firmly in contention for a spot in Luis de la Fuente's starting XI. With the tournament set to kick off in June, the midfielder has effectively seen his World Cup dreams go up in smoke due to the expected recovery timeframe.

Initial estimates suggest that Fermin will be sidelined for approximately three months, meaning he will miss not only the global showpiece in North America but also the entirety of Barcelona's pre-season. It is a major blow for Spain, who are already

Strong support from the Blaugrana family

Despite the heartbreak of missing out on the biggest stage in football, Fermin has not been left to navigate his recovery alone.

This show of solidarity is reminiscent of the support Gavi received during his ACL recovery last year. Fermin expressed deep gratitude for the support, which also included visits from club officials. Barcelona will now focus on ensuring the 23-year-old returns in peak condition for the start of the 2026-27 season. For now, the energetic midfielder faces a summer of hard work in the gym rather than the glory he had hoped for on the pitch.