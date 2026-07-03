FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Mexico World Cup Round Of 16 Match Delayed Due To Extreme Weather
FIFA Men's World Cup

England vs. Mexico World Cup Round Of 16 Match Delayed Due To Extreme Weather

Published Jul. 5, 2026 7:10 p.m. ET

The start time of the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between England and Mexico on Sunday has been delayed one hour due to extreme weather conditions in the area surrounding Mexico City Stadium.

Originally scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, the match will now start at 9 p.m. ET.

This marks the second time that a match at Mexico City Stadium has been delayed due to extreme weather conditions. The round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador on Tuesday was delayed by an hour due to thunder and lightning in the surrounding area. Mexico won the match 2-0, securing its spot in the round of 16.

England is the favorite to advance out of the round of 16 with -140 odds against Mexico (+112). England has reached the round of 16 in each of the last two men's World Cups; Mexico failed to advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico and England will kick off at Mexico City Stadium on Sunday, July 5, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

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