2026 FIFA World Cup Awards: Spain's Rodri, Cubarsí, Unai Simón; France's Mbappé

Following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, FIFA presented its individual awards for the 2026 World Cup.

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Spain nearly walked away with a clean sweep of the awards, taking home three of four individual awards let by Rodri winning the Golden Ball while France's Kylian Mbappé walked away with the Golden Boot.

Take a look at the individual award winners from the 2026 World Cup.

Golden Ball: Rodri | Spain

Spain's Rodri anchored Spain's midfield across 7 consecutive victories during their undefeated championship run.(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rodri was crowned the tournament's best player after masterfully orchestrating Spain's midfield throughout an undefeated championship run.

He also suffered a career-threatening ACL and meniscus rupture in 2024 and after battling to regain his form, he displayed some of his best football since the injury.

Golden Glove: Unai Simón | Spain

Unai Simon recorded 5 clean sheets while anchoring a defense that allowed just one goal all tournament. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Simón claimed the tournament's top goalkeeper honors by anchoring a historic defensive unit that allowed a mere single goal all tournament.

Keeping seven clean sheets across eight matches—capped off by the 1-0 final victory—he set a new World Cup record by going 650 consecutive minutes without conceding.

Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí | Spain

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - Best Young Player of the World Cup Pau Cubarsi started and played every single minute of Spain's World Cup championship run at just 19 years old.

The 19-year-old Barcelona centerback took home the tournament's breakout player award after playing every minute of every match of Spain's run to the title.

Beyond acting as a primary distributor from the backline, Cubarsí put on a defensive masterclass in the final, helping restrict a dangerous Argentina offense to a single shot over 120 minutes.

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé | France

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Mbappé secured his second consecutive Golden Boot by finishing as the tournament's top scorer with a 10-goal haul.

A decisive brace during a wild 6-4 third-place playoff against England made him the first player to hit double digits in a single edition since 1970, pushing his career total to 22 goals to surpass Lionel Messi in the all-time standings.