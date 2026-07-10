The Summer Of Erling Haaland: Norway's Star Striker Enjoying All Of The USA World Cup

While Erling Haaland's on-field performance has established Norway at this World Cup, his off-field personality and digital presence have further catapulted his status.

On the field, Haaland has scored seven goals in four matches, positioning himself at the center of the race for the tournament Golden Boot. He remains locked in a tight competition with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane as Norway prepares to face England in the quarterfinals.

His scoring output includes a winner in the 86th minute against the Ivory Coast in the round of 32 and a two-goal performance to defeat Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16.

Haaland's interactions with the public have frequently gone viral online throughout the tournament. Ahead of the round of 16 match against Brazil, a video captured Haaland tapping a young mascot on the shoulder to shake his hand, leading the child to smile and exclaim, "Haaland!" in response.

The forward has actively engaged with American sports and culture during his travels. After attending the deciding game of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights, Haaland noted that hearing the American national anthem gave him goosebumps.

When asked about the growing American fan base, he expressed mutual appreciation, stating, "It’s a good thing," he added. "I like Americans. They’re hilarious. I like the way they are."

Following Norway's victory in Dallas, he visited Wild Bill's Western Store to buy multiple cowboy hats customized with his initials and jersey number, alongside a pair of snake-skin boots.

"Look at this loser, drinking water," some of Haaland's teammates said, teasing him in the shop. "They complain when I order [water], but when I score goals they zip it up," Haaland responded while he donned his cowboy hat and wore a shirt that read, "Y'all can kiss my Dallas."

Norway's fans and players have embraced their heritage, making the synchronized Viking row chant a recognizable sight in places like Times Square. The team even participated in a promotional photo shoot by a fjord dressed as Norse warriors before departing for the tournament.

After the victory over Brazil, Norway captain Martin Ødegaard handed Haaland the drumstick so the striker could lead the fans in the celebration from the pitch.

This connection with the American audience has extended to network television.

Haaland appeared on FOX's "After Hours" with James Corden, who challenged the striker to non-football-related activities such as chess and painting. The show also featured Haaland competing against a youth table tennis champion and playing shuffleboard against his partner, Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

During his appearance on "After Hours," the conversation turned to his signature long hair.

When asked about his hairstyle and whether he would consider cutting it, Haaland revealed advice he received from a legendary forward.

"Zlatan, you know what he told me? 'Never cut your hair because the strength is in the hair,'" Haaland said. "What can I do? I have to listen to him, no?"

Haaland's commercial reach has expanded alongside his World Cup performance. He was featured in Nike's tournament commercial alongside LeBron James and Kim Kardashian, with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum serving as his comedic body double.

This visibility has translated into major social media growth. His Instagram account has over 60 million followers, up from 40 million before the tournament; his public Snapchat account has over five million subscribers and his YouTube channel, where he has been documenting his experiences at the World Cup, has nearly three million subscribers.

The viral footprint of the Norwegian team extended directly into the digital space earlier this week when Haaland shared a brief message on his X account.

"One thing to do today… search my name on Google" to alert fans to an interactive feature developed by the search engine.

When users searched for Erling Haaland on the platform, a custom animation triggers at the bottom of the screen. The feature displays animated characters wearing Norwegian flags performing the synchronized Viking row celebration that has followed the team's victories throughout the tournament. The digital tribute arrived as online interest in the forward reached record levels during the tournament.

Haaland has scored seven goals in five matches, matching the long-standing record set by Poland's Grzegorz Lato in 1974 for the most goals scored by a player in a debut World Cup campaign.

Erling Haaland has scored seven goals during Norway's 2026 World Cup campaign, putting him at the center of the tournament Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane. (Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The combination of his scoring output and off-field content has made the team's traditional celebrations globally recognizable, yet despite the massive personal brand growth, Haaland has seemingly not let the extra attention get to his head.

Norway enters the quarterfinals with the opportunity to reach the semifinals for the first time in its history, but despite his surging popularity across the United States, Haaland maintains a remarkably modest outlook on Norway's tournament prospects.

"To play in the World Cup, play on the biggest stage, against the best teams in the world, it’s very special," Haaland told reporters ahead of the quarterfinal match against England.

Before the round-of-16 matchup against Brazil, he was asked about his team's chances of defeating the five-time world champions.

"Uh ... very slim," Haaland said. After he scored twice to secure the 2-1 upset, reporters asked if his outlook on winning the tournament had shifted ahead of the quarterfinal against England. "Really low, still," Haaland told reporters.

With seven goals in his first career World Cup appearance, Erling Haaland has matched the tournament debut record set by Poland's Grzegorz Lato in 1974 while averaging one goal for every 14 touches. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

This low-profile stance appears to be a calculated effort to alleviate expectations of him and his teammates and redirect the spotlight toward tournament heavyweights.

"I think there's some clear favorites out there, England's one of them. I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads," Haaland said.

That relaxed mindset has been consistent throughout the campaign. Even before resting on the bench during a 4-1 group-stage loss to France, Haaland remained unfazed.

"I couldn't care too much about that game now. They are probably going to win against us; they're probably going to win the whole tournament," Haaland said before Norway faced France.

With a spot in the semifinals on the line on Saturday in Miami, the striker is fully aware of the magnitude of the moment for his home country, even if he refuses to buy into the championship predictions.

"Playing against Brazil was kind of crazy for us Norwegians. And to win against Brazil, and then go and play England in the quarterfinals in the World Cup in the USA is quite special," Haaland said. "And think if you watch the scenes back in Norway, this is not normal for Norway … it's super special."