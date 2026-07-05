Kane vs. Haaland: The World's Best Strikers Will Meet In World Cup Quarterfinals

Norway has never had a summer quite like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it’s thanks in large part to one man, or Viking: Erling Braut Haaland. Now, after carrying Norway to a miraculous first-ever World Cup quarterfinal, Haaland is officially on a collision course with England's own superstar striker, Harry Kane, in the quarterfinals.

Both players are world-class strikers who have put on an offensive clinic at the tournament, combining for 13 goals. Before, they were just competing for the Golden Boot; now the stakes are much higher.

Here’s a closer look at the two stars ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup at Miami Stadium on Saturday:

The Best Striker In The World?

Harry Kane scored a late goal on Sunday night to seal the victory against Mexico, sending England through to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Harry Kane has built an all-world résumé since joining Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy in 2004. He signed a scholarship with the Spurs' academy in July 2009 and made his professional debut a year later, setting the stage for his rise to a legendary career.

He scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer. Kane also left a major mark on the Premier League with 213 goals before departing for German giants Bayern Munich in 2024.

It took Kane absolutely no time to acclimate to Germany. He has already scored 146 goals in 134 appearances for the club. In 2024, he won the European Golden Shoe, further cementing his status as one of the sport’s elite strikers, and arguably the greatest striker in the world.

But for all the success that Kane has enjoyed at the club level, he takes it to another level when he dons the England kit. He led England to the quarterfinals this year, and at just 24, captained them to a semifinal run in Russia, where he also won the Golden Boot.

There’s a reason Kane is still considered one of the best players at this World Cup. With his experience and an already impressive résumé, England believe they have a real chance to win their first World Cup since 1966.

The Viking Is Dominating

Erling Haaland scored two goals against Brazil to seal the victory and send Norway to its first-ever World Cup quarterfinals appearance.

Haaland is slightly older than Kane was when he led England to the semifinals, at 25 years old, but the similarities are clear. What Haaland has built early in his career is already record-breaking, and he has helped lead Norway further than many ever expected.

Since his debut, he has been a pure goalscorer. He began his career at just 15 years old with his hometown club Bryne FK, making 18 appearances and scoring 18 goals.

Haaland truly hit his stride after a €60 million move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Since arriving, he has made an immediate impact, breaking the Premier League single-season scoring record with 36 goals.

As of last season, he has surpassed 100 total goals and already has three Premier League Golden Boots. He has finished the past two seasons with 27 goals each, cementing his status as the league’s top scorer.

Despite Manchester City’s strong reputation and deep talent, Haaland has already built a résumé that stands among the best in world football. He has scored seven goals so far, bringing him level with France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi for the tournament-lead.

Kane And Haaland Set For World Cup Showdown

Kane and Haaland have only played each other twice in their careers, and both came when they were both starring in the Premier League in 2023. This time around, the stage is much, much bigger, and the expectations could not be higher — at least for Kane.

England is looking to bring the World Cup home for the first time since 1966 and win its first quarterfinal at the tournament since 2018. Meanwhile, Norway is just happy to still be competing.

"Maybe this will write history in Norway," Haaland said. "Everyone just need to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It’s one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment."

Will Norway's calm demeanor be the thing that lifts it past England and keeps its tournament alive, or will England finally overcome the weight of expectations?

One thing's for certain: whatever happens between these two sides, Kane and Haaland will be at the center of it all.