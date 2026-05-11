2026 World Cup Golden Ball Odds: Kane Favored to Win Player of the Tournament

Alongside the national pride, it's the players that make each World Cup special.

Let's check out the odds for the Golden Ball (tournament's best player) at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 11, as well as what to know about the early favorites.

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FIFA Player of the Tournament odds

Harry Kane, England: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

What to know: Kane won the Golden Boot in Russia in 2018, scoring six goals across the tournament. He's England's all-time leader in goals scored, and he scored nine goals in seven matches for England in 2025.

Lamine Yamal, Spain: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

What to know: The global superstar of the future, Lamal is considered by many to be the next guy to enter the Messi-Ronaldo class.

Kylian Mbappé, France: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

What to know: Mbappé finished second to Messi for the Golden Ball in 2022, but did win the Golden Boot in Qatar, after scoring eight goals in the tournament.

Michael Olise, France: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

What to know: He will star alongside Mbappé for France in this edition of the World Cup. He has 15 goals in 23 starts for Bayern Munich this season.

Lionel Messi, Argentina: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: In the history of the World Cup, the Golden Ball has been awarded 11 times and Messi is the only player who has won it twice: 2014 (Brazil) and 2022 (Qatar).

Vini Jr., Brazil: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: The Brazilian superstar had a goal and two assists in his first World Cup back in 2022 in Qatar.