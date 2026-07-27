FIFA Men's World Cup
Cape Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral Wins Goal Of 2026 World Cup For Stunner vs. Argentina
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cape Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral Wins Goal Of 2026 World Cup For Stunner vs. Argentina

Updated Jul. 27, 2026 3:29 p.m. ET

Cape Verde made more World Cup history on Monday when Sidny Lopes Cabral won the public vote for goal of the tournament.

Lopes Cabral’s curling shot into the far top corner of the Argentina net was a standout moment at the World Cup where the unheralded African team made a stellar debut.

His goal tied defending champion Argentina at 2-2 in extra time of their thrilling round of 32 game in Miami Gardens. Cape Verde would eventually lose 3-2.

Cape Verde pulls even AGAIN vs Argentina 🚨 Sidny Lopes Cabral curls in STUNNING goal in extra time

Cape Verde pulls even AGAIN vs Argentina 🚨 Sidny Lopes Cabral curls in STUNNING goal in extra time

Lopes Cabral’s goal was voted best of the 308 goals scored at the tournament, ahead of Eldor Shomurodov's delicate lob for Uzbekistan against Congo and Wilson Isidor of Haiti scoring with a powerful rising shot against Morocco.

FIFA drew up a shortlist of 12 goals for public voting that closed Monday.

Lopes Cabral’s celebration also entered World Cup lore as he broke free of teammates reaching to grab him before climbing into the tribune to hug his girlfriend and look for his mother.

"Before the game, I’d told my mom and my girlfriend that if I scored, I’d run over to them," he said. "When I got there, I saw my mom crying. She hadn’t even realized I was right there. Everyone was busy tending to her because she had fainted when I scored."

Cape Verde defied both World Cup finalists in its four games, after goalkeeper Vozinha’s standout display saw his team open with a 0-0 draw to stun eventual champion Spain.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Spain Coach De La Fuente Says Argentina World Cup Final Conduct 'Unacceptable'

Spain Coach De La Fuente Says Argentina World Cup Final Conduct 'Unacceptable'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes