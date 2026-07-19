Spain vs. Argentina: The Best Facts From The 2026 World Cup Final

For the second time ever, Spain is the world champion. This time, it was in much more dominant fashion than back in 2010.

Argentina was not much of a threat to score for most of the 120 minutes, with Spain in complete control. Ultimately, the game had it all, from a red card to a dramatic winner and then some.

Here are the five best facts from the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

1. Argentina Makes History With No Shots In Regular Time

Of the 900 World Cup games since 1966, only three teams have attempted zero shots during regular time (90 minutes). Costa Rica did that in 1990 against Brazil and in 2022 against Spain.

The third team: Argentina in the final on Sunday.

Lionel Messi after the 2026 World Cup final with his runner-up medal. (Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

This wasn't just because Argentina finished the game with 10 men. Spain dominated proceedings from the get-go, remaining patient in attack throughout the game before finally breaking through on its 20th shot.

Argentina's first shot finally came in the 117th minute, when Messi got possession on the right wing and sent a laser right into the face of Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

2. First World Cup Final Red Card Since 2010

Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second yellow card during the first half of stoppage time when he sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsí flying.

Fernández is the first player to receive a red card in a World Cup final since Dutch defender Johnny Heitinga in 2010. That game, also against Spain, saw midfielder Nigel de Jong infamously cleat Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso in the chest without punishment.

Overall, Fernández's red card was the sixth ever in a World Cup final.

3. Argentina Goes To Extra Time Again

This was the third time Argentina has gone to extra time at this World Cup. That's the first time a team has gone to extra time three times in the same tournament. Impressively, Argentina has not faced a penalty shootout at this tournament.

This was the 14th time in its World Cup history that Argentina has had a game go to extra time. Impressively, it advanced in 11 of the first 13 games.

4. Martínez Makes History In Argentine Goal

It took a lot for Spain to finally beat Emiliano Martínez in the Argentina goal.

Martínez made 11 saves against Spain, which is the most in a final on record (since at least 1966). He was seriously tested on a couple of occasions, including the last attempt of regular time, which saw Lamine Yamal put a free kick on target from about 20 yards away from goal in the middle of the field.

Martínez was the hero in the 2022 final, which saw Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout. He has become a key figure for Argentina since becoming the starting goalkeeper in 2021.

5. Spain's Well-Timed Goals In Extra Time

Spain has played nine World Cup matches that have gone to extra time, but it has only scored two goals.

Those two goals: Andrés Iniesta in the 2010 final and Torres on Sunday in the 2026 final.

Torres also became the fifth substitute to score in a World Cup final. He's the first to do so since Mario Götze for Germany in 2014, a goal that was also a winner in the second half of extra time.